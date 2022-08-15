All you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair 2022
From chainsaw carving to a large food court, there is something for everyone at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair 2022.
Here is all you need to know ahead of this year's event.
What are the dates and timings and what is the location?
The Sandringham Game and Country Fair takes place over the weekend of September 10 and 11 from 10am to 6pm on both days at the Sandringham Estate (PE35 6EN).
What can I expect?
There will once again be a jam-packed programme of countryside and family entertainment.
See exciting displays in the two main arenas or in one of the smaller rings, including the Horse Boarders and The Stannage International Stunt Team.
There will also be 'have a go' activities, including archery, fishing and paintballing, a craft village, lots of country sports exhibitors and traders and a range of dog competitions and races.
Don't forget to venture down to the chainsaw carving area and on Sunday, September 11 an auction will take place.
What food and drink will be available?
There is an enhanced food section for 2022, with guest chefs Simon Whitehead and Andrea Wallace.
Relax in the Food Court and tuck into delicious street food and drinks, with jazz and folk music in the background.
Is parking free?
Yes, parking to the fair is free in the event car park.
What facilities are there for people with disabilities?
Speak to the car park attendant when you arrive so they can park you as close as possible.
There will be disabled toilets and mobility scooters available to hire, with pre-booking advised on the Advanced Mobility website.
Are dogs allowed at the fair?
Dogs are allowed at the event but they must be kept on leads.
How much are tickets and are they still available?
Advance day tickets cost £14 for adults, £13.50 for over 65s and £5 for 5-15-year-olds with under 5s free at livingheritagecountryshows.com or ring 01283 820548.
On the gate it is £16 for adults, £15 for over 65s and £6 for children.