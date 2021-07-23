News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'The vibe is good' - Return to normality on first day of Latitude Festival

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:20 PM July 23, 2021   
Ben, Justin and Charlotte Maers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ben, Justin and Charlotte Maers on Friday at Latitude Festival 2021 in Suffolk's Henham Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Music fans from across the country were in high spirits on the first day of Latitude Festival as they were allowed to party in a crowd of strangers once more. 

The event in Suffolk's Henham Park runs until Sunday, with headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille ReOrchestrated.

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

It is the first major UK festival to take place following 'Freedom Day' and the lifting of the majority of Covid restrictions on July 19 and it is part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP).

After two years without a Latitude Festival, people were very glad to be back and to put the worries of the last year-and-a-half behind them for the weekend. 

Molly Norman, Tom Whitehouse, Becca Hicks and Mikey Jones at Latitude Festival.

Molly Norman, Tom Whitehouse, Becca Hicks and Mikey Jones at Latitude Festival. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Mikey Jones, 28, from Norwich, said: "We had tickets for the year before and held onto them and it is awesome to get out and about.

"It is a bit weird because there is Covid, but like the rest of the country I think at what point do you not just try and do normal and nice things."

While the event, which will welcome 40,000 people over the weekend, offers welcome escapism from the pandemic, there are reminders across the site, including enough hand sanitiser to probably fill the lake in Henham Park. 

Attendees also had to show proof of either a negative lateral flow test or that they were double vaccinated to enter and a vaccine bus is offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs

Sammy Najimaldin (second from left) with his friends on a stag do at Latitude Festival. 

Sammy Najimaldin (second from left) with his friends on a stag do at Latitude Festival. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Sammy Najimaldin, 38, from Newport, said: "I'm here on a stag do and we are all double jabbed, as we are that old, and it is my first ever festival as I hate camping.

"There is not enough people dressed up but the vibe is good." 

Acts performing on Friday afternoon on the Obelisk Arena main stage included JC Stewart, Maisie Peters, signed to Ed Sheeran's record label, and Beabadoobee.

Lucy Grubb singing at The Inbetweeners Stage. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lucy Grubb singing at The Inbetweeners Stage. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Access Creative College, which has campuses in seven cities including Norwich, also celebrated its 11th year curating the Inbetweeners Stage, with sing Lucy Grubb the opening act on Friday.

The festival is also great for families, with a dedicated Kids Area offering a whole host of activities, and for food, with a huge selection of vendors in its Street Feast. 

Kate Hill, Chris Stuckey, Paul Hill, Freddie Hill, Laura Stuckey, Edie Stuckey and Margot Stuckey at Latitude Festival. 

Back L-R - Kate Hill, Chris Stuckey, Paul Hill, Freddie Hill, Laura Stuckey, front L-R Edie Stuckey and Margot Stuckey at Latitude Festival. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Kate Hill, 34, from Leicestershire, said: "We love being here and that it is a family-friendly festival and it is just an exciting and fun place to be." 

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Victoria and Sue Perry on the Cinch viewing area. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Victoria and Sue Perry on the Cinch viewing area. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

An artist in the woods at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

An artist in the woods at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Disco yoga at the Waterfront Stage on Friday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Disco yoga at the Waterfront Stage on Friday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Disco yoga at the Waterfront Stage on Friday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Disco yoga at the Waterfront Stage on Friday at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The latitude punters take part in the disco yoga. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The latitude punters take part in the disco yoga. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Members of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee discuss the plight of the UK's live even

Members of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee discuss the plight of the UK's live events. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Liv Grant in an amazing outfit. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Liv Grant in an amazing outfit. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Children having fun in the ribbon entrance to the Zen Area. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children having fun in the ribbon entrance to the Zen Area. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Children having fun in the ribbon entrance to the Zen Area. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children having fun in the ribbon entrance to the Zen Area. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Ecstatic dancing in the Zen Area on the Friday morning of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ecstatic dancing in the Zen Area on the Friday morning of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Ecstatic dancing in the Zen Area on the Friday morning of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ecstatic dancing in the Zen Area on the Friday morning of Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Latitude's pink flock of sheep grazing next to the water. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latitude's pink flock of sheep grazing next to the water. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Matilda and Amelia with the pink sheep. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Matilda and Amelia with the pink sheep. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Lucy Grubb singing at The Inbetweeners Stage. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lucy Grubb singing at The Inbetweeners Stage. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Thomas James, Ellie Williamson,Tabitha James and Georgia Bolton in front of the iconic Latitude sign

Thomas James, Ellie Williamson,Tabitha James and Georgia Bolton in front of the iconic Latitude sign. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Sammy Case, Lucinda Griffiths and Ben Case enjoying themselves at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Sammy Case, Lucinda Griffiths and Ben Case enjoying themselves at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Latitude festival is now well underway with crowds enjoying the first day of entertainment in the ar

Latitude festival is now well underway with crowds enjoying the first day of entertainment in the arenas. - Credit: Archant

Friday afternoon at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday afternoon at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Amber Sergent, Rebecca Quince, Sophie Franklin and Shandelions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Amber Sergent, Rebecca Quince, Sophie Franklin and Shandelions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Matt Harris's stag do in fancy dress. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Matt Harris's stag do in fancy dress. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Alison and Daisy Doughty. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alison and Daisy Doughty. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Maisie Peters performing on the Obelisk stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Maisie Peters performing on the Obelisk stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Maisie Peters performing on the Obelisk stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Maisie Peters performing on the Obelisk stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Latitude Festival
Suffolk

