Campers arrive 'back in paradise' at sold-out Latitude Festival

Gallery

Published: 12:57 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM July 22, 2021

After a two year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, campers have arrived at the sold-out Latitude Festival more excited than ever.

It is the first major festival in the UK to be held following 'Freedom Day' on July 19 and runs until Sunday in Henham Park, near Southwold.

Over the weekend, 40,000 people are set to attend and weekend and Saturday day tickets are sold out.

Estelle Simmans is happy to be at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Estelle Simmans, 24, from Chelmsford, said: "It feels absolutely amazing to be back to normality and back in paradise.

"I am really looking forward to all the food and the music that I used to listen to as a teenager as all the stuff they play on the radio now is a bit poppy, but this is back to the good old days of indie and alternative music."

Latitude had already been given the green light before the lifting of restrictions as festival director Melvin Benn announced in June it was part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP).

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

As a test event, it can go ahead at full capacity with no social distancing requirements.

However, all attendees had to show either proof of two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry, with the latter requiring a retest after 48 hours.

Festival-goers could also show natural immunity based on a positive PCR Covid test within 180 days of the festival.

Chris Poulton, Rob Kellas and Ryan Eaglen arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Rob Kellas was also in high spirits ahead of the festival, who said: "It feels great you know, the weather is out and I'm already a bit sunburnt.

"The coolest thing is there is no apprehensions or concern really as the checks have been done and you've got to be verified and you've got your wristband to say everyone is safe.

"I'm absolutely buzzing and I just need a can to be honest because it is red hot."

The headliners for Latitude's Obelisk Arena main stage are Wolf Alice on Friday, The Chemical Brothers on Saturday and Bastille Reorchestrated and Bombay Bicycle Club on Sunday.

People that test positive before the festival will be refunded and those that do while there will need to go to the medical tent immediately.

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Zoe Dennis and Ashley Valentine Moyles arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Thea Hackney cools off in the heat. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Festival goers arrive at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant



