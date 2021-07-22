Video
Latitude Festival hosting a vaccine bus offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca
A bus offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines will be parked at the Latitude Festival site all weekend.
The festival has now opened for its 2021 edition, after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and it runs until Sunday in Suffolk's Henham Park.
The event is part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP) and while it will run at full capacity, attendees have to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or two vaccine doses.
Tests are also supplied at a tent near the entrance so festival-goers can do another one if there are issues with their confirmation email.
Once inside the site, there is a vaccine bus in the Village area offering both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which will be open until Sunday evening.
Susan Glegg, one of the nurses, said: "We are available for everyone that has come to this lovely Latitude Festival to be vaccinated.
"We have two teams, one of us giving Pfizer - we want to be called the Pfizer Chiefs by the way - and the other AstraZeneca.
"Anyone can come along as long as it is eight weeks after their first dose."
Also in the Village is another stand handing out lateral flow tests as festival-goers will need to do another one after 48 hours.