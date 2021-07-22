Latitude Festival hosting a vaccine bus offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Video

Published: 5:22 PM July 22, 2021

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are available at Latitude Festival in Henham Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A bus offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines will be parked at the Latitude Festival site all weekend.

The festival has now opened for its 2021 edition, after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and it runs until Sunday in Suffolk's Henham Park.

People have to show their negative test result before entering the site. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The event is part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP) and while it will run at full capacity, attendees have to show proof of a negative lateral flow test or two vaccine doses.

Tests are also supplied at a tent near the entrance so festival-goers can do another one if there are issues with their confirmation email.

Jack Holt, who had to take a lateral flow test, with Sam Western at the testing station at Latitude. Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Once inside the site, there is a vaccine bus in the Village area offering both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which will be open until Sunday evening.

Susan Glegg, one of the nurses, said: "We are available for everyone that has come to this lovely Latitude Festival to be vaccinated.

An NHS vaccine bus is stationed in the Village at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

"We have two teams, one of us giving Pfizer - we want to be called the Pfizer Chiefs by the way - and the other AstraZeneca.

"Anyone can come along as long as it is eight weeks after their first dose."

Lateral flow tests are being handed out around the festival site. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Also in the Village is another stand handing out lateral flow tests as festival-goers will need to do another one after 48 hours.