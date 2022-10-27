News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Latitude Festival 2023 headliners to be announced this Friday

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:36 PM October 27, 2022
Latitude Festival crowd and main stage

The headliners will be announced on Friday for Latitude Festival 2023. - Credit: Archant

The wait is almost over, with the headliners for Latitude Festival in summer 2023 to be announced this Friday.

Head back to our website at 12noon tomorrow to find out who will top the bill on the Obelisk Arena main stage in Suffolk's Henham Park. 

The dates have already been confirmed as Thursday, July 20 until Sunday, July 23.

Friday at Latitude Festival 2022. 

Friday at Latitude Festival 2022. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As well as the headliners, more names are expected to be announced tomorrow. 

Among the big name acts that performed in 2022 included Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol and even a surprise set from Ed Sheeran.

As well as music, Latitude also features top comedians, dedicated children's and teen areas, wellness zones and the Street Feast food and drink area.

Latitude Festival 2022 held at Henham Park in Suffolk

Latitude Festival 2022 held at Henham Park in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

There will be a pre-sale for those on the Latitude mailing list and Three UK customers can get access from Wednesday, November 2. 

Latitude Festival
Suffolk

