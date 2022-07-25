News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:41 AM July 25, 2022
Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Latitude Festival over the weekend when he joined Snow Patrol on stage - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has made a surprise appearance on the main stage at the Latitude Festival at Henham Park in Suffolk.

Joining headliners Snow Patrol on stage, the Suffolk superstar was brought out to perform his number one hit 'Bad Habits'.

Sheeran then returned for the encore as Snow Patrol performed 'Just Say Yes' to draw the set, and the weekend, to a close.

Snow Patrol and Ed Sheeran have shared the stage at Latitude before, when they performed a cover of 'Chasing Cars' at a secret show in 2015.

Also at the east Suffolk festival, Lewis Capaldi was the headline act for Friday night and on Saturday, the crowd turned out to watch Oxford band Foals on the main stage.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon