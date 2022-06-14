News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Latitude to return bigger and better with sauna and celebrity restaurant

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:09 PM June 14, 2022
Melvin Benn, founder of Latitude Festival in Henham Park, reveals what is in store for the 2022 event. 

Melvin Benn, founder of Latitude Festival in Henham Park, reveals what is in store for the 2022 event. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As preparations get under way for Latitude Festival 2022 at Henham Park, founder Melvin Benn reveals what is in store this summer. 

In just over a month's time, the award-winning festival returns to Suffolk and will once again be an eclectic mix of chart-topping and upcoming artists, comedy, food, family activities, and more. 

Ben, Justin and Charlotte Maers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ben, Justin and Charlotte Maers on Friday at Latitude Festival 2021 in Suffolk's Henham Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The 2021 event had only been allowed to go ahead as part of the government's Covid trial into large events and those going all had to take tests.

But Mr Benn is very happy to have things back to normal this year and he is expecting a sell-out with 40,000 revellers each day. 

He said: "I am feeling positive this year and remarkably calm now the stress of Covid has disappeared.

"The location is fantastic and we have a fantastic breadth of entertainment and you can watch the likes of Snow Patrol and Phoebe Bridgers as well as having a proper fine dining meal, going to the theatre and watching dance, poetry, and literature.

Melvin Benn in Henham Park ahead of the Latitude Festival build for 2022 with local act Three Years Younger.

Melvin Benn in Henham Park ahead of the Latitude Festival build for 2022 with local act Three Years Younger who will be performing. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It is a very compelling weekend, why would you stand in a queue at Stanstead Airport for a three or four-day holiday when you can come to Latitude?" 

The Guest Chef restaurant is a new addition for 2022 and each day a famous face will share the food that brings them joy and will serve an exclusive menu in collaboration with the Social Pantry.

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday at Latitude festival. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The celebrities are Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, comedian Judi Love, The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, and food writer Georgina Hayden.

The Mind, Body and Zen area will also be a lot bigger with the addition of a sauna and the family section will be larger too.

The headliners for the festival, which runs from July 21 to 24 are Lewis Capaldi (Friday), Foals (Saturday), and Snow Patrol (Sunday) with tickets still on sale. 

Latitude festival 2021 is now underway with reveleers enjoying the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Br

The famous pink sheep will return in 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Benn added: "It is the best weekend of the year and the local economy is really helped by Latitude and it brings people to this eastern part of Suffolk."

He also confirmed the famous pink sheep will be returning, with a natural, water-based dye used. 

Latitude Festival
Suffolk

