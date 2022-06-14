7 family-friendly festivals coming to Norfolk this summer

The Foodies Festival in Norwich will have lots to do for kids, including a cookery theatre. - Credit: Greg Macvean Photography

From coaching from top sports stars to a cookery theatre, these are some of the best Norfolk festivals for families running over summer 2022.

Youngsters taking part at last year's Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

1. Festival of Sport, Holkham

Where: Holkham Park, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: August 12-15

Price: Day tickets (one adult and one child 5-17): £185, weekend: £370, under 5s free

This festival gives children the chance to try out new sports and activities, while honing their skills in more familiar pursuits – with the help of world-class sports stars like rugby legends Will Greenwood and Austin Healey.

The event also includes food stalls an open-air cinema, live music and DJs, and wellness activities for adults.

Wide Skies and Butterflies launches at the Raynham Estate this summer, pictured are organisers Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

2. Wide Skies and Butterflies, Raynham

Where: Raynham Estate, East Raynham, Fakenham, NR21 7EP

When: August 5-7

Price: Adult weekend ticket (18+): from £218.90, young adult (16-17): £165, teen (13-15): £85.80, child (5-12): £39.60, under 5s free, day tickets also available

This new festival launches at the Raynham Estate this summer, with acts including The Vaccines, Hot Chip, James, Natalie Imbruglia, and Scouting for Girls.

It will also feature DJs, comedians and free family activities in The Butterfly Garden and a designated teen area, which will include workshops and outdoor adventures.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform at the Bristol, Norwich and Exeter festivals - Credit: Foodies Festival

3. The Foodies Festival, Norwich

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: September 9-11

Price: Day adult tickets start at £18 or £38 for the weekend, with concession, child, VIP and family tickets available

This touring food festival is heading to Norwich in September with top chefs, tasty food, delicious drinks, live music and there is a Kids Cookery Theatre to keep youngsters entertained.

Liberty X and S Club All Stars headline on Friday, followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.

Scenes from Folk in a Field 2016 at West Acre. Picture: Matthew Usher.

4. Folk in a Field, West Acre

Where: Bradmoor Woods, West Acre, PE32 1FQ

When: July 1-3

Price: Adult weekend: £100, teen: £50, under 12s free, day tickets also available

This award-winning festival brings together folk and roots musicians in a woodland setting, including Mad Dog Mcrea, Skinny Lister, and Long Shore Drift.

It is a family-friendly event with free activities, shows and workshops including the mud kitchen, a treasure trail, and Punch and Judy.

Youngsters enjoying the music Norwich Nearly Festival in Chapelfield Gardens. Credit: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

5. Nearly Festival, Great Yarmouth

Where: Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 4NS

When: July 16-17

Price: Weekend event pass adults (18+): £39.27, teen (16-17) and students with ID: £21.90, children (5-15): £11.05, under 5s free, day tickets also available

This two-day festival is launching in Yarmouth and promises fun for all ages with tribute acts to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, and Queen.

There is also a Kid Zone with attractions and activities, a street food market, and drinks at Pub in the Park.

Maui Waui Festival has loads of activities for kids. - Credit: Jerry Tye

6. Maui Waui Festival, Gressenhall

Where: Hill Farm, Gressenhall, NR19 2NR

When: August 25-28

Price: Adult weekend: £118, teen (14-17): £60, 13 and under: free, day tickets also available

The Maui Waui Festival of Music and Performing Arts attracts around 5,000 people each year and the 2022 line-up includes Bad Manners, Bentley Rhythm Ace, and Oh My God! It's The Church.

There are six stages and there will be a full circus tent and a huge kids area with free activities, ranging from bubble craft to bouncy castles.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

7. Magic of Thailand Festival

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: July 30-31

Price: Adult day tickets: £5, under 15s: free

Experience Thai culture and food in Norwich this summer as this popular festival returns.

You can expect traditional dance, eating competitions, a fashion show and rides for children too, with dogs welcome on leads.