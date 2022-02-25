News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chart-topping acts and famous comedians announced for new Norfolk festival

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM February 25, 2022
Rock band James and the Wide Skies and Butterflies festival organisers.

Rock band James is one of the headliners at Wide Skies and Butterflies, the main image shows the organisers at the Raynham Estate. - Credit: Supplied/Sonya Duncan

From rock bands to pop groups, the line-up has been announced for a new family-friendly festival launching this summer in Norfolk.

Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, from Friday, August 5 until Sunday, August 7 2022. 

The Vaccines are one of the headliners for Wide Skies and Butterflies.

The Vaccines are one of the headliners for Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Supplied

The headliners for its first year have been announced as indie rock band The Vaccines, synth-pop group Hot Chip and 90s rockers James.

Other big names include Everything Everything, Editors, Levellers, Laura Mvula, Scouting for Girls and Natalie Imbruglia, fresh from winning The Masked Singer UK.

Rock band James headline Wide Skies and Butterflies. 

Rock band James headline Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Supplied

Comedy comes from Ed Byrne, Terry Alderton, Milton Jones and Raymond and Mr Timpkins.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star and Norfolk-born Bimini will also be performing at Wide Skies, with late night DJs keeping the party going when it gets dark. 

Samira Williams, one of the organisers, said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be able to release our line-up today.

Samira Williams, one of the organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies.

Samira Williams, one of the organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Supplied

"We’re delighted to be able to bring to Norfolk such an energetic line-up of artists who are at the top their game.

"These acts are amazing live and we’re so thrilled that they’ve agreed to come to Norfolk for our first year.

"It’s going to be an amazing show and really shines a spotlight on Norfolk’s music and entertainment scene."

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate.

New music festival Wide Skies and Butterflies will take place at the Raynham Estate, pictured (L-R) are the team: Abbie Panks, Lord Tom Raynham, Gilly the dog, Samira Williams, Sam Booker and Tom Branston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Williams is organising the event with Mark Ward, Sam Booker and Tom Branston and all have decades of experience in the event industry. 

There will be lots to do for families at the festival too, with workshops for both children and teenagers. 

Hot Chip are performing at Wide Skies and Butterflies festival

Hot Chip are performing at Wide Skies and Butterflies festival. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Williams added: "Families are so diverse and are just made up of the people we love. So come along and share this amazing local event with your nearest and dearest.

"We have activities for the younger ones, a teen area and a line-up that will have your kids dancing and your parents boogying."

The full line-up for Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival. 

The full line-up for Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival. - Credit: Supplied

You can either buy a day or weekend ticket, with VIP passes also available, and under 5s are free. 

The Eastern Daily Press is the media partner for the festival.

Buy tickets at wideskiesfestival.co.uk

