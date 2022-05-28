Big names return for 'perfect weekend' at Festival of Sport

Promotion

Many household names are set to return to the beautiful Holkham Estate this year, from Friday, August 12 to Monday, August 15, for Festival of Sport – and there’s so much on offer.



Sam Greenfield and his family, who visited last year’s inaugural event, said it was pretty much the perfect weekend.



“The whole thing was absolutely brilliant,” he said. “As soon as we arrived the atmosphere was just incredible. I think it helped that the weather was so amazing.



“I’m massively sporty and love sports. From my point of view it was brilliant because the kids hadn’t been exposed to a lot of the sports on offer.”



Sam said it was fantastic to see sporting legends like former England footballer Dean Ashton and former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom at the event, offering their experience to youngsters.



Sam said the international rugby players in particular were brilliant to see in action. He added: “Those are the guys I have been watching for years and years and for my son to be exposed to that level of training was incredible.”

Rugby great Will Greenwood at Festival of Sport - Credit: Festival of Sport

The family from Buckinghamshire, includes Sam’s other half Suzanne Shaw, who helped get the evening entertainment going thanks to her experience from being in the band Hear’Say, as well as Corey, 17, and Raffety, six.



The couple enjoyed the relaxed nature of the festival, which meant there was no pressure on children so they could try knew things and not worry about performance.



Rafferty discovered a love of rugby and boxing and has carried on with boxing since.



Sam said: “I met a lot of my old heroes. I had a few beers with the likes of Mike Tindall and Will Greenwood and chatted about things. “They were so good at mixing with paying customers and that really shone for me at the weekend.



“They were introducing themselves to people there which absolutely raised the experience for people going. And they became a big part of the event and mixed in with everyone so well.”

Youngsters taking part at last year's Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The festival gives youngsters the chance to hone their skills in their favourite sports, or try out completely new disciplines. And the overriding theme of the weekend is that “no one gets left on the bench”.



But to suggest it is just about sport would be wrong, as there are talks on mental health and wellbeing, as well as the popular evening entertainment.

The event kicks off on Friday evening with a warm welcome to the festival and open-air cinema – and don’t worry because Algy’s Popcorn will be on site to make sure the kids have their favourite film snack. This will be followed by a DJ live trio comprising a DJ, front man Spencer Kennedy and a Saxophonist.



Saturday’s headliner is the RPJ band, fronted up by Rick Parfitt Jnr, son of the Status Quo musician. The five-piece includes guitar, bass, drums and keys from some of the UK’s top session musicians.



Sunday’s music will be from party band Fully FunKtional who have a reputation for high-energy performances.



Local producers have been lined up to offer the nourishment to keep all the fun and activity going, with duck wraps from Duck Truck, breakfasts and pulled pork from Tim Allen, hot drinks and cakes from Cuppa Joes, Indian from Currylicious, pasta and pizza from Pommorola Pizza Garden and Pasta Bar and Thai rice and noodle bowls from Phat Kao.



Bucketlist will be selling their wide range of chips, while salads and poke bowls will be available from Poke Nom, as well as oysters from the Thornham Oyster Co.



And of course, no festival would be complete without ice cream, provided by the Split Screen Ice Cream Co, and an extensive bar.

Hampers from Hodson & Co are available to order in advance - Credit: Hodson & Co/Festival of Sport

New for this year, Hodson & Co, have teamed up with Walsingham Farm Shop and will shortly be taking advance orders for luxury hampers of East Anglian produce from the festival website.



Charlie Hodson, of Hodson & Co, said: “We’re so proud to be an official partner. It’s an amazing event and a great showcase for Norfolk and it gets kids involved in sport.”



The hampers, for two to three people, will cost from £35.95 and the box, napkins, cutlery and plates are all compostable.



The vegetarian hamper comes with Baron Bigod cheese, olives, crackers, quince, salads and quiche. Meat and fish hampers, featuring charcuterie and smoked salmon, are also available.



With day tickets available, families can join in the fun for just one of the days, or if they plump for the whole weekend there are a range of accommodation options, from pre-pitched bell tents to yurts or even an airstream

trailer.

Festival of Sport takes place from August 12-15, 2022. Tickets for the full weekend are priced at £370 (1 adult + 1 child aged 5-17 years). Additional adult tickets £160, additional child tickets £210. Under-5s go free.



Accommodation on-site starts at £70 for three nights for a tent or campervan pitch, ready-erected bell tents from £250 (3 nights, up to 6 sharing).



Day tickets are also now available, priced at £185 for one adult and one child, with additional children £105 each and additional adults £80.



For more information, visit www.festivalofsportuk.com

