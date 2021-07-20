News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'The perfect combination' - LEGO dinosaur exhibition opens in city

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:15 AM July 20, 2021   
Adam at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum in Norwich. 

Adam at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum in Norwich.

New LEGO exhibition Brick Dinos has opened in Norwich and thousands of dinosaur fans have snapped up tickets. 

The exhibition opened on Monday at The Gallery in The Forum and it is open until Monday, August 30, with a huge collection of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks.

Jayne Evans, The Forum event producer, with the Masiakasaurus at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition.

Jayne Evans, The Forum event producer, with the Masiakasaurus at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition.

The centrepiece is a giant Masiakasaurus, which has a sensor and roars when people go past, and there are a range of other large creatures.

There are also many smaller dinosaurs in display cabinets set in various scenes, including a T.Rex, Triceratops and a Diplodocus.

The T.Rex at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum.

The T.Rex at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum.

It has been created by artist Warren Elsmore and his team, also behind the Brick Wonders exhibition at The Forum in 2017, and ties in with Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich Cathedral.

Jayne Evans, event producer at The Forum, said: "Considering everything we have all been through over the last year-and-a-half, it is just wonderful to bring so much life, fun and vitality to the city centre.

"Having this exhibition here, plus everything going on in the city, with the dinosaur trail [Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail] and Dippy the Dinosaur at the Cathedral, it feels like getting a bit of normality back."

Joseph Keetley at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum in Norwich.  

Joseph Keetley at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum in Norwich.

Visitors to the exhibition are being asked to wear masks and numbers are limited with timed entry slots to prevent crowding. 

It is free to visit and all 11,500 slots have sold out, though more may be added over the next few weeks as the team monitors numbers, with updates posted on The Forum website and social media. 

Robin Keetley at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition.

Robin Keetley at the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition.

Mark Yeowell, 48, from Bungay, was one of the first visitors to the exhibition with partner Dawn and children Morris, 8, and Ambrose, 6.

He said: "The boys are mad on LEGO and dinosaurs so it is the perfect combination really and we thought we would come today as a lot of the schools are still not off.

Morris enjoying the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum.

Morris enjoying the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum.

"They are really into all aspects of dinosaurs and it also ties in with Dippy at the Cathedral and we thought we would have a look at the dinosaur trail as well, the exhibition is really impressive."

