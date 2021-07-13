'A unique opportunity' - Dippy opens to public at Norwich Cathedral

Video

Published: 3:01 PM July 13, 2021

The Norwich Cathedral choristers celebrate the arrival of Dippy the Dinosaur in the nave before the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Three lorries, 13 crates, a team of six and a week of assembling later and Dippy the Dinosaur has finally opened to the public at Norwich Cathedral.

The Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast has taken centre stage in the Nave at Norwich Cathedral and it will be there until Saturday, October 30.

Norwich is the eighth and final stop for Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure. It had originally been set to arrive in July 2020, but the visit was delayed due to the pandemic.

Dippy the Diplodocus in the nave of the Norwich Cathedral as the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ahead of the exhibition opening to the public on Tuesday afternoon, the Cathedral's choristers celebrated the arrival by singing Rutter's All Things Bright and Beautiful around it.

Nine-year-old chorister Ralph Lambert-John then performed the important task of putting the final bone in place on the skeleton.

Nine-year-old Ralph Lambert-John places the last bone, a toe, to complete Dippy the Diplodocus at Norwich Cathedral before the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: "We are anticipating that there is going to be huge excitement from people of all ages, because a lot of people remember seeing Dippy when they were young in the Natural History Museum.

"This is a unique opportunity as there has never been a dinosaur like this in a cathedral, let alone this cathedral, before so don't miss out."

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges welcomes Dippy the Diplodocus to the nave of the Norwich Cathedral before the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Visitors start their experience from the Dark Entry of the Cathedral's Cloister and before seeing Dippy, they will step back in time to the age of dinosaurs with a time tunnel created by Norwich School and other local primary schools.

There will also be a special programme of Dippy-inspired events running for dinosaur fans of all ages, including film nights, children's storytelling sessions and talks exploring the relationship between science and faith.

Lorraine Cornish, head of conservation at the Natural History Museum, with Dippy the Diplodocus in the nave of the Norwich Cathedral before the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Lorraine Cornish, head of conservation at the Natural History Museum, said: "We really wanted Dippy to go in all different types of buildings so a cathedral seemed like a really good idea for us and Norwich is the home for climate change research."

Norwich Cathedral choristers, Ralph Lambert-John, 9; Charlie Collier, 12; Alice Palmer, 17; and Evelyn Norton, 11; with Dippy the Diplodocus in the nave before the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dippy is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm (closed Sundays) and from July 30 people can also visit on Friday evenings from 7pm to 9pm.

Find out more and book events at dippy.cathedral.org.uk

