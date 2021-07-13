Video
'A unique opportunity' - Dippy opens to public at Norwich Cathedral
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Three lorries, 13 crates, a team of six and a week of assembling later and Dippy the Dinosaur has finally opened to the public at Norwich Cathedral.
The Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast has taken centre stage in the Nave at Norwich Cathedral and it will be there until Saturday, October 30.
Norwich is the eighth and final stop for Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure. It had originally been set to arrive in July 2020, but the visit was delayed due to the pandemic.
Ahead of the exhibition opening to the public on Tuesday afternoon, the Cathedral's choristers celebrated the arrival by singing Rutter's All Things Bright and Beautiful around it.
Nine-year-old chorister Ralph Lambert-John then performed the important task of putting the final bone in place on the skeleton.
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: "We are anticipating that there is going to be huge excitement from people of all ages, because a lot of people remember seeing Dippy when they were young in the Natural History Museum.
"This is a unique opportunity as there has never been a dinosaur like this in a cathedral, let alone this cathedral, before so don't miss out."
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 3 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
- 4 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 5 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
- 6 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
- 7 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 8 International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town
- 9 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
- 10 19-year-old left with heart condition and trauma after horror pregnancy
Visitors start their experience from the Dark Entry of the Cathedral's Cloister and before seeing Dippy, they will step back in time to the age of dinosaurs with a time tunnel created by Norwich School and other local primary schools.
There will also be a special programme of Dippy-inspired events running for dinosaur fans of all ages, including film nights, children's storytelling sessions and talks exploring the relationship between science and faith.
Lorraine Cornish, head of conservation at the Natural History Museum, said: "We really wanted Dippy to go in all different types of buildings so a cathedral seemed like a really good idea for us and Norwich is the home for climate change research."
Dippy is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm (closed Sundays) and from July 30 people can also visit on Friday evenings from 7pm to 9pm.
Find out more and book events at dippy.cathedral.org.uk
Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.
Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).