Published: 10:32 AM July 11, 2021

On your marks, get set, and get ready to GoGoDiscover! Because a whopping 21 Tyrannosaurus Rexes have stomped their way into Norwich.

It is all for this year’s colourful T-Rex trail delivered in partnership with East Anglian children’s charity Break and Wild in Art.

GoGoDiscover 2021 T. rex Trail - Credit: DANIELLE BOODEN

The GoGoDiscover T. rex trail takes place for nine weeks from Monday, July 12 until Saturday, September 11.

Eleanor Edge, corporate fundraising and projects at Break, said: “This summer is full of dinosaurs in Norwich as we celebrate another prehistoric visitor with Dippy the Diplodocus on the final leg of his tour at Norwich Cathedral.

“After so much planning, we are so proud and excited that the T-Rex have now arrived and we are incredibly thankful to the sponsors, businesses and individuals supporting GoGoDiscover 2021, and the artists who have brightened up the streets of Norwich with their beautiful designs and hours spent decorating these pieces of art.

“We are so excited to see everyone’s reaction, the smiles it will put on faces and the impact this will have on Norwich this year. Of course, this is all about raising funds for Break, so please do donate if you can.”

Peter Marron, Break corporate fundraising manager and project manager at GoGoDiscover, added: “It has been challenging to keep moving it and postpone it, but we are really excited about the installation.

“The team have been working really hard over the last month, getting everything ready and working with a number of partners.

“We hope the spectacle of seeing them on the street will be enough to get people excited. The sculptures are brilliant, they are amazing creations from our artists. They will be really well received.

"The sculptures bring joy to everybody but essentially, we are raising money for Break's young people and families, which we provide services for across the region.”

The EDP and Norwich Evening News are the official media partner.

Donate online at https://break-charity.org/ or text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.

Here is the low-down on absolutely everything you need to know:

The free trail will feature 21 colourful T-Rex statues across Norwich

The names of the two-metre tall T.rex are Prideasaurus, B-Rex, T.Pot, Afternoon Tea-Rex, T-Wrecks, Hawker, Doctasaurus, Hulkasaurus, 60 Million Years, Tigrasaurus, SNAP!, Dino Hunter, Lava Land, Rex, The Junkasaurus Rex, Do you think they saurus?, Eyela the T.spex, Automotosaurus, Where’s Rexy, Lost Holmes and Tyra-Norvy-Saurus.

The T-Rex are located in Norwich Cathedral, Chantry Place, Riverside, The Forum, Castle Quarter and Jarrold. They can also be found on All Saints Green, Davey Place, Fye Bridge, Orford Hill, St Georges Street, London Street and Junkyard Market.

The trail map can be downloaded free from Break’s website and from locations including Jarrold, Norwich Cathedral, Royal Arcade (all retailers), Stevensons Uniforms, Norwich BID Ambassadors, Wilco Fast Fit (Norwich stores), Coleman Opticians Hearing and Vision Centre and Break’s retail shops in Norwich. There is a suggested donation of £1 to Break charity for a map.

The sculptures are all sponsored by businesses from across the region and have been decorated by talented artists to create unique designs. The T.rex aren’t all just painted – some have had additional decorations, embellishments and even a few usual props added to really bring the sculpture themes to life. Weighing around 85kg, each T.rex sculpture is individually made from toughened fibreglass.

Each sculpture is coated in antimicrobial varnish and will be cleaned regularly by one of Break’s trail rangers to keep them pristine. In addition, safety guidance has been added to the plinths and trail map. The trail rangers are all volunteers, giving up their time for Break to care for these 21 terrific T-Tex.

And, at the end of the summer, the GoGoDiscover dinosaurs won’t fade into extinction. They will return in the Summer of 2022, with even more T-Rex in the city. While Steppe Mammoth sculptures will take over all Norfolk and link to the discovery and exploration of Norfolk’s deep history coast. Opportunities to sponsor a T-Rex or Steppe Mammoth in 2022 are still available.

Most of the T-Rex sculptures are being auctioned off at the end of next year will raise much-needed funds for Break. In 2018, the auction for the GoGoHares raised over £408,000. The best seller from the GoGoDragons auction in 2015 raised an amazing £25,000. In total, over £1million has been raised for Break in these trails.

A GoGoDiscover 2022 Learning and Community Programme, sponsored by Dipple and Conway Opticians, is also taking place and the smaller T-Rex sculptures, named Breakasaurus, will join the larger sculptures on the GoGoDiscover trail in Summer 2022.

The project raises vital funds to provide lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care

The artists involved in the 2021 project are Sally Adams, Tory Allen, Deven Bhurke, Joanne Botterill, Illona Clark, Beverley Gene Coraldean, Lisa Kirkham, Junkyard Market crew, Hannah Nelson, Ryan Newell, Norwich School, Mik Richardson, Sophie Li-Rocchi, Hilary Sanderson, Martin Wall, Ross White and Fiona Gowen. GoGoDiscover is looking for artists for 2022.

The sponsors of GoGoDiscover 2021 are Ashtons Legal, Aspiration Europe, Castle Quarter, Chantry Place, Chilled Driving Tuition, Coleman Opticians Hearing & Vision Centre, Contract Personnel, Cooks Blinds & Shutters, Dipples, Dolphin Autos Norwich, First Eastern Counties Buses, Friends of Iceni, Jarrold, Junkyard Market, Lanpro, Nielson Brandbank, Norwich BID, Norwich School, Riverside Entertainment, The Beeston Group and Wilco Motor Spares. With kind support from logistics partners, Longwater Construction, Pentaco Construction Ltd and Grandline Plastering.

The presenting partners of GoGoDiscover 2021 are Norwich BID and Chantry Place.

