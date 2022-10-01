7 of the biggest Christmas markets to visit in Norfolk in 2022

Dozens of food, drink and gift traders will be at Holkham Hall for the Christmas market this December - Credit: Holkham

Get into the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts at these Christmas markets taking place across Norfolk.

With stalls selling everything from homewares to hog roast, these are some of the county's biggest festive events.

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2022. - Credit: Aztec Events

1. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: November 11-12: 9am-5pm, November 13: 9am-4pm

Price: Advance day tickets - over 16s: £7, concessions: £6.50, children (5-15): £5, under 5s free, buy on Norfolk Festive Show website, free parking

This huge Christmas market will feature hundreds of stalls with gifts for all ages, including toys and games, jewellery and even something for your pet.

There will also be a range of food and drink traders, which will include plenty of festive treats.

The Sandringham Christmas Fair returns for 2022. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

2. Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair, Sandringham

Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 6EN

When: November 18-20, 10am-5pm

Price: Advance day tickets: Adults: £10, over 65s: £9, children (5-15): £5, under 5s free, buy on the Living Heritage Country Shows website, free parking

There will be hand-crafted items and gifts to buy from more than 100 creatives and you can get edible gifts and lunch in the food hall and courts, with chef demonstrations too.

Live music will also be on offer, ranging from oompah band the Bavarian Strollers to the Caribbean Melody Steel Band, alongside many children's activities.

The Norfolk Artisan Fair returns this Christmas. - Credit: Meryl Raines

3. Norfolk Artisan Fair at Christmas, Fakenham

Where: Fakenham Racecourse, Fakenham, NR21 7NY

When: November 19-20, 9.30am-4pm

Price: Advance day tickets - Adults: £5, under 16s: free, buy on the MJR Events website, free parking

The Norfolk Artisan Fair, which also runs at springtime, is organised by MJR Events and it will boast more than 100 indoor and outdoor stalls.

This will include local food and drink producers, artists and crafts, with plenty of gift ideas for Christmas.

Head to Creake Abbey to buy a range of gifts. - Credit: Creake Abbey

4. Christmas Gift Fair, North Creake

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, NR21 9LF

When: November 26, 10am-3pm

Price: Free entry and parking

Take a trip up to Creake Abbey in November, where you will find many stalls with gifts for all ages and a range of local food and drink producers.

The site also boasts a charming café, food hall and permanent shops in the courtyard, with the impressive ruins of an Augustinian Abbey a stone's throw away.

Pensthorpe Natural Park Christmas Market 2019. Picture: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

5. Pensthorpe Christmas Market, Fakenham

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: November 27, 10am-4pm

Price: £2 entry (Christmas market only, discounted entry £6.95 to visit reserve), free for members and under 16s, tickets available soon on the Pensthorpe Natural Park website, free parking

The annual Christmas market will feature more than 65 stalls, live music, food and drink and even a visit from Father Christmas.

You can also pay more to visit Pensthorpe Natural Park on the day, which is the perfect place for plodding, pondering and playtime over the autumn and winter months.

Wynterfest is returning to Wymondham for 2022 and it includes a Christmas market. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

6. Wynterfest, Wymondham

Where: Market Street, Wymondham, NR18 0AX

When: December 4, 12pm-5pm

Price: Free entry

Wymondham's Wynterfest will be back spreading Christmas cheer this December.

The town centre will be buzzing with festive activities, fairground rides and games, live music and entertainment, with the high street lined with stalls and food and drink traders.

Dozens of food, drink and gift traders will be at Holkham Hall for the Christmas market this December - Credit: Holkham

7. Christmas Food, Drink and Gift Market, Holkham

Where: Lady Elizabeth Wing, Holkham Hall, Holkham Road, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: December 10-11, 10am-4pm

Price: Free entry, parking £5

The Holkham Christmas Market is returning to the Lady Elizabeth Wing with loads of stalls, ranging from Mindful Mixology with bottled cocktails to Driftwood Glass with festive decorations, photo frames and more.

New for 2022, you can enjoy live music as you browse the stalls.