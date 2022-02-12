News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Huge food and craft fair with more than 100 stalls running in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:19 AM February 12, 2022
The Norfolk Artisan Fair returns to Fakenham Racecourse this spring. 

The Norfolk Artisan Fair returns to Fakenham Racecourse this spring. - Credit: Meryl Haines

From chutneys to clothing, the Norfolk Artisan Fair returns for its first spring event this year with more than 100 stalls.

The event launched last Christmas and is set to run twice a year from now on, with the next fair over the weekend of April 9 and 10 at Fakenham Racecourse.

There will be indoor and outdoor stalls at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. 

There will be indoor and outdoor stalls at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. - Credit: Meryl Haines

It will be open 9.30am to 4pm each day and will include food, drink, crafts, clothing and art from local producers and creatives.

It has been organised by couple Mark and Meryl Haines who run MJR events and organise various fairs across the region.

Mr Haines said: "The Christmas event was massively successful with more than 3,000 people attending over two days.

Enjoy local food and drink at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. 

Enjoy local food and drink at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. - Credit: Meryl Haines

"Because of its reception we thought we would start doing a spring fair too in time for Easter."

There will also be a street food area, offering everything from pizzas to doughnuts.

There is free parking and advance tickets cost £4.50 with under 16s free at mjr-events.co.uk

Food and Drink
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Timothy Eastgate (left) and Paul Flisher enjoyed a champagne lifestyle as leaders of the gang.

Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich North Reuse Shop

Video

WATCH: Norfolk's largest reuse shop opens at tip

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Courtyard is re-opening after its previous owners had to step away from the business.

Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jane Howard and Steve Garner run The Cock in Dereham

Pub landlord reveals challenges of staying profitable as costs rise

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon