Huge food and craft fair with more than 100 stalls running in Norfolk

The Norfolk Artisan Fair returns to Fakenham Racecourse this spring. - Credit: Meryl Haines

From chutneys to clothing, the Norfolk Artisan Fair returns for its first spring event this year with more than 100 stalls.

The event launched last Christmas and is set to run twice a year from now on, with the next fair over the weekend of April 9 and 10 at Fakenham Racecourse.

There will be indoor and outdoor stalls at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. - Credit: Meryl Haines

It will be open 9.30am to 4pm each day and will include food, drink, crafts, clothing and art from local producers and creatives.

It has been organised by couple Mark and Meryl Haines who run MJR events and organise various fairs across the region.

Mr Haines said: "The Christmas event was massively successful with more than 3,000 people attending over two days.

Enjoy local food and drink at the Norfolk Artisan Fair. - Credit: Meryl Haines

"Because of its reception we thought we would start doing a spring fair too in time for Easter."

There will also be a street food area, offering everything from pizzas to doughnuts.

There is free parking and advance tickets cost £4.50 with under 16s free at mjr-events.co.uk