Huge Christmas Market with hundreds of stalls returning to Norfolk for 2022

The Festive Gift and Food Show is returning to the Norfolk Showground for Christmas 2022. - Credit: Aztec Events

Norfolk's biggest Christmas Market is returning for another weekend of festive fun in 2022.

The Festive Gift and Food Show will be at the Norfolk Showground, located on the outskirts of Norwich in New Costessey, from November 11 until November 13.

It is open from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday, with timed entry slots and free parking.

There will be festive food on offer at this Christmas market. - Credit: Aztec Events

There will be hundreds of stalls in the Main Exhibition Hall offering Christmas gifts for all ages, including toys and games, jewellery and even something for your pet.

There will also be a range of food and drink stalls, offering everything from sausages to cheese alongside festive foods.

Tickets will be available on the gate, but are cheaper online at £7 for over 16s, £6.50 for concessions, £5 for children aged 5-15 (prices until October 28), with under 5s free, on the Norfolk Festive Show website.