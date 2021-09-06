Aerial photos capture scale of Sundown Festival at Norfolk Showground

Video

Published: 2:46 PM September 6, 2021

An aerial image of Sundown Festival 2021 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Kevin Hunt

Impressive aerial photos taken from a plane flying over the Norfolk Showground at the weekend have captured the scale of Sundown Festival.

Kevin Hunt took pictures from a plane on a flight out of Seething Airfield on Saturday evening.

The photos captured the main arena, camping area and car park as the event returned for the first time in two years.

An aerial image of Sundown Festival 2021 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Kevin Hunt

After the 2020 festival was cancelled due to coronavirus, demand for tickets was high for 2021 and it was sold-out with 20,000 revellers there each day.

The Saturday headliner was Bugzy Malone and on Sunday it was Rudimental, with the latter joined by special guest Anne-Marie.

Other acts that performed across the weekend included Becky Hill, Example and Joel Corry.

There were amazing outfits on display at the festival as people dressed to impress and those attending needed to show an NHS Covid Pass to enter.