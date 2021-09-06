Anne-Marie makes surprise appearance at Sundown Festival

Published: 12:52 PM September 6, 2021

Anne-Marie joined Rudimental on stage for their headline set at Sundown - Credit: Danielle Booden

British singer Anne-Marie made a surprise appearance at Sundown Festival this weekend.

The 30-year-old joined Rudimental to perform their latest single, Come Over, as well as some of their earlier hits.

Anne-Marie collaborated with Rudimental early in her career and has since gone on to enjoy solo success.

She has continued to work with Rudimental on several tracks including her new single Unloveable.

Sundown 2021 it’s been real ❤️



We couldn’t be happier to be back! Shouts to @Rudimental for an unforgettable closing set with surprise guest @AnneMarie 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/py1oMK2BEV — Sundown Festival (@SundownUK) September 5, 2021

Sundown Festival organisers tweeted their excitement at being able to host the festival once again after having to postpone the past two editions due to the pandemic. They described Rudimental's set and Anne-Marie's surprise appearance as "unforgettable."

Anne-Marie headlined the last Sundown festival in 2019.