Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

One City Strong: Norwich City asks fans for memories of River End ahead of next home match

PUBLISHED: 07:35 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 09 April 2019

Norwich City FC is asking fans to share their memories of the River End at Carrow Road as part of the One City Strong campaign. @joe_ferrari shared these pictures from May 1986, when Norwich beat leads 4-0. Picture: @joe_ferrari

Norwich City FC is asking fans to share their memories of the River End at Carrow Road as part of the One City Strong campaign. @joe_ferrari shared these pictures from May 1986, when Norwich beat leads 4-0. Picture: @joe_ferrari

@joe_ferrari

As the Canaries prepare for their next home game the club is encouraging fans to share their memories from one of its stands.

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich City FC is appealing to fans to share photos and memories on Twitter from the River End – with many already posting their snaps on social media.

The appeal forms part of the One City Strong initiative, supported by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which aims to galvanise fans inside and outside the stadium through the remaining matches of the season as Norwich City make a charge for the Championship title and promotion into the Premier League.

Following their 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend the team are due to face Reading at home on Wednesday.

At the match, the Sing Up the River End rallying cry will see fan mosaics created in the lower Barclay and lower Regency (previously known as the River End) spelling out ‘City’ in the former and ‘OTBC’ in the latter.

At key points during the game the scoreboard will also flash up with “Sing up the River End” and “Come on you Yellows” – as it once did in the 1980s and 1990s – to encourage fans to sing loudly and proudly.

It follows a giveaway of Canary foam hands at the QPR match on April 6.

Castle Mall has shown its support for the One City Strong campaign by commissioning an artist to paint a paint of giant wings in the Canaries’ colours which it is encouraging fans to take pictures in front of.

