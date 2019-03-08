Norwich shopping centre hopes to help Canaries fly with new artwork
PUBLISHED: 14:45 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 08 April 2019
Castle Mall
A Norwich shopping centre is hoping to help the Canaries wing their way to promotion with a new art installation.
Castle Mall has thrown its weight behind the One City Strong campaign, being spearheaded by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which is encouraging people to show their support for Norwich City FC as the end of the season – and the chance of promotion – creep closer.
The centre commissioned Norwich Primary Academy teacher Andrew Page to paint a giant pair of wings in Norwich City’s colours near the escalators to TK Maxx on level one.
Staff have posed in front of the wings for pictures which have been shared on Twitter with the #OneCityStrong and #otbc hash tags and supportive messages for the Canaries, including before their decisive win against QPR on April 6.
Members of the public are being encouraged to take and tweet their own pictures in front of the wings.