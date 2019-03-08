Norwich shopping centre hopes to help Canaries fly with new artwork

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Mall in Norwich, stands in front of a new art piece at the centre to show support for the Norwich City FC #OneCityStrong campaign. Picture: Castle Mall Castle Mall

A Norwich shopping centre is hoping to help the Canaries wing their way to promotion with a new art installation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle Mall staff stand in front of a new art piece at the shopping centre to show support for the Norwich City FC #OneCityStrong campaign. Picture: Castle Mall Castle Mall staff stand in front of a new art piece at the shopping centre to show support for the Norwich City FC #OneCityStrong campaign. Picture: Castle Mall

Castle Mall has thrown its weight behind the One City Strong campaign, being spearheaded by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, which is encouraging people to show their support for Norwich City FC as the end of the season – and the chance of promotion – creep closer.

The centre commissioned Norwich Primary Academy teacher Andrew Page to paint a giant pair of wings in Norwich City’s colours near the escalators to TK Maxx on level one.

We are showing our support for City's push to the Premier League. Find our canary wings by TK Maxx and show your support to #OneCityStrong #OTBC #ncfc #norwich #norfolk #EFL pic.twitter.com/yqIO3lQiLM — Castle Mall, Norwich (@CastleMall) April 5, 2019

Staff have posed in front of the wings for pictures which have been shared on Twitter with the #OneCityStrong and #otbc hash tags and supportive messages for the Canaries, including before their decisive win against QPR on April 6.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take and tweet their own pictures in front of the wings.