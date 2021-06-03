Stars' newcomer itching to go in derby clash

Published: 6:00 AM June 3, 2021

Ty Proctor moves into the main body of the King's Lynn Stars team who head to Ipswich looking for their first win of the new season - Credit: Ian Burt

Richard Lawson makes his King’s Lynn debut at his former club Ipswich on Thursday night (7.30pm).

Lawson has joined the Minors and Brady Stars following the release of Craig Cook last week and takes the number five slot in the side.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Peter Schroeck’s men and it will be another challenge at their rivals.

Lawson is thrilled to be linking up with the club.

He said: “I almost joined Lynn in the winter when there was an issue with one of their riders, but it didn’t happen because the situation resolved itself.

“I was happy to talk to them and when the call came again and they asked if I would still be interested I just said 'yes' straight away. I was without a Premiership team and I jumped at the chance, I’m pleased to be joining up with them.

“I’m confident in my own ability and feel I can do a job for the team.”

Erik Riss switches to the number one spot and there’s a change at reserve with Ty Proctor heading to the number seven spot with Lewis Bridger moving in to the main body of the team.

Stars have already met Ipswich once this season on opening night on home shale and went down 47-43.

Sadly for Ipswich – and the sport in general – triple world champion Jason Crump has suffered five broken ribs after a horror spill at Wolverhampton on Monday and the hugely popular Scott Nicholls steps in as a guest.

King’s Lynn are keen to pass on their good wishes to Crump for a speedy recovery.

Ipswich: Scott Nicholls, Jordan Stewart, Cameron Heeps, Jake Allen, Danny King, Anders Rowe, Drew Kemp.

King's Lynn: Erik Riss, Lewis Bridger, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Kerr, Richard Lawson, Ryan Kinsley, Ty Proctor.