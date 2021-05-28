News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Struggling Stars act quickly to replace Cook

person

Nigel Pearson

Published: 10:03 AM May 28, 2021   
New King's Lynn signing Richard Lawson leads Jason Crump at last year's British final

New King's Lynn signing Richard Lawson leads Jason Crump at last year's British final - Credit: Ian Charles

King's Lynn have agreed a deal with British final runner-up Richard Lawson to join the club in time for their trip to his former club Ipswich next Thursday.

Lawson comes into the side for Craig Cook who was released after the heavy home defeat by Wolverhampton on Thursday.

He played a major part in helping Ipswich to the Grand Final in 2019 and is now ready to step back into the Premiership with the Minors and Brady Stars.

Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: “We welcome Richard to King’s Lynn and we know what a fine performer he is on his day.

“I know people will say his average is lower than Craig’s but you have to deal with the situation of today and not just numbers from two years ago.

“We can all play the numbers game but we have to be realistic and this move will benefit the team. I’m confident Richard can bring points to the table on a consistent basis with a good attitude.

“Our pits wasn’t a good place to be against Wolves and we have to improve that, we need to get back to working as a unit and pulling together and a signing like Richard will help that.”

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt added: “Richard joins us with immediate effect. He had a great British final last year and it’s ironic that he’ll make his debut for us at Ipswich which was his home track last season. Hopefully he’ll be able to pass on a few tips to the boys.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 3 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
  1. 4 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  2. 5 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
  3. 6 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  4. 7 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  5. 8 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  6. 9 Floating restaurant for sale at auction for £10,000-£20,000
  7. 10 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop

“We know what Richard is all about, we know he’s a fine rider and we’re confident he can do a good job for us.”

King’s Lynn are next at home on Thursday June 17 when they face Premiership newcomers Sheffield – and club bosses are urging fans to stay with them.

Allitt said: “We need to stick together more than ever before. We lost an entire season last year and we now have our sport back. We want to see our fans continue to back the boys to try and get out of this tricky spell.”

Speedway
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy

Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus