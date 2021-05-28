Struggling Stars act quickly to replace Cook

Published: 10:03 AM May 28, 2021

King's Lynn have agreed a deal with British final runner-up Richard Lawson to join the club in time for their trip to his former club Ipswich next Thursday.

Lawson comes into the side for Craig Cook who was released after the heavy home defeat by Wolverhampton on Thursday.

He played a major part in helping Ipswich to the Grand Final in 2019 and is now ready to step back into the Premiership with the Minors and Brady Stars.

Stars boss Peter Schroeck said: “We welcome Richard to King’s Lynn and we know what a fine performer he is on his day.

“I know people will say his average is lower than Craig’s but you have to deal with the situation of today and not just numbers from two years ago.

“We can all play the numbers game but we have to be realistic and this move will benefit the team. I’m confident Richard can bring points to the table on a consistent basis with a good attitude.

“Our pits wasn’t a good place to be against Wolves and we have to improve that, we need to get back to working as a unit and pulling together and a signing like Richard will help that.”

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt added: “Richard joins us with immediate effect. He had a great British final last year and it’s ironic that he’ll make his debut for us at Ipswich which was his home track last season. Hopefully he’ll be able to pass on a few tips to the boys.

“We know what Richard is all about, we know he’s a fine rider and we’re confident he can do a good job for us.”

King’s Lynn are next at home on Thursday June 17 when they face Premiership newcomers Sheffield – and club bosses are urging fans to stay with them.

Allitt said: “We need to stick together more than ever before. We lost an entire season last year and we now have our sport back. We want to see our fans continue to back the boys to try and get out of this tricky spell.”