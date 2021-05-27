Stars rider released after dismal performance

Published: 10:50 PM May 27, 2021

King’s Lynn have released Craig Cook with immediate effect.

The club made the move on the back of a 58-32 thumping by Wolverhampton in their second home meeting of the season on Thursday night.

The club management team said: “There is no fallout with Craig and we sincerely wish him all the very best for the season ahead.

“We want Craig to go away and become the Craig we know he can be; he’s a great rider, but sometimes you have to make decisions which you feel are right for the club and for the rider.

“We will be finalising his replacement overnight and updating supporters accordingly.”

Stars co-promoter Dale Allitt offered an apology to supporters in the aftermath of the defeat.

“We need our fans more than ever at this moment in time and we apologise for this performance by the team,” he said. “It’s not good enough and we know that but we have started to try and repair the damage immediately. We are a team and by that I mean riders and management and we all stand up and take responsibility for this. We apologise and we urge all our fans to stay with us. It’s a short season and we need to try and make the most of it.”

The Stars were outclassed in every department by a Wolverhampton side who are strongly fancied for success this season.

As a contest the meeting was over relatively early as Wolves got their teeth into the home side and after the clash of the big guns in heat 13 a staggering 30 points split the sides.

Lynn saw points slip through their fingers early on and they ran out of steam as the evening went on with Wolves in a relentless mood.

King’s Lynn: Lewis Kerr 8, Thomas Jorgensen 7, Erik Riss 6, Ryan Kinsley 3+1, Lewis Bridger 3, Ty Proctor 3, Craig Cook 2

Wolverhampton: Broc Nicol 13+1, Sam Masters 10+1, Nick Morris 9+1, Luke Becker 9, Ryan Douglas 8+1, Rory Schlein 7+2, Tom Bacon 2+1

Premiership points: King’s Lynn 0 Wolverhampton 4