'A sterling character' - popular councillor and town crier died in fire

David Hannant

Published: 12:44 PM June 28, 2021   
The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016.Pete Green the Town Crier.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Tributes have been paid to a town crier, councillor and “an absolutely sterling character” who died in a house fire. 

Pete Green, known to some as Pete Travis, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after a blaze tore through his home on Damgate Street in Wymondham

A true stalwart of the town, Mr Green made a small piece of political history when he was elected onto Wymondham Town Council on behalf of a political party of his own founding in 2019. 

But his involvement in town matters stem has its roots long before this date, with him already a familiar figure around Wymondham dressed in his regalia as the town crier. 

Wymondham town crier Pete Travis, also known as Pete Green, heralds the launch of the 2017 Wymondham

Colleagues from the council say his death “cast a shadow” over town, as tributes poured in for him. 

Kevin Hurn, the mayor of Wymondham, said: “He was an absolutely sterling character who will be a great, great loss to the town. 

“He was a terrific orator, but also a great listener and was a regular face around the town. 

“The town is in shock – there was an event at the rugby club on Sunday and as news came through it really cast a shadow over the town.” 

Wymondham will be holding a Christmas Fair with a difference this year, Steampunk will be the theme

Mr Hurn said he had known Mr Green for around a decade and would often see him around town walking Kiki, his Jack Russell, who survived the blaze. 

He added: “He was very, very knowledgeable about market trading and was a member of the National Federation of Market Traders and was very willing and able to help others. 

“Finding his replacement is the very least of our concern at the minute, what matters most is that we can all be there for his family in this time.” 

A minute of silence will be held for him at the next meeting of Wymondham Town Council. 

Speaking to this newspaper after being elected councillor for the Community Candidate Party, which he founded, he said: "The Community Candidate Party is a political party for independents, which I know does not really make sense but this is Norfolk and we are allowed not to make sense."

