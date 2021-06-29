Family's heartfelt tribute to town crier who died in house fire

Published: 4:28 PM June 29, 2021

Pete Green, also known as Pete Travis, who died in a house fire - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

The heartbroken family of a town crier who died in a Wymondham house fire said their memories would "carry them through the tough times ahead".

Pete Green died on Sunday after a blaze at his home on Damgate Street.

Mr Green, 72, known to some as Pete Travis, served as Wymondham's town crier and became a history-making councillor when he was elected to the town council in 2019 - representing a political party of his own founding.

Now, his family has issued a heartfelt tribute to him, following his death of June 27.

The family said: "You touched so many lives and leave us all with the fondest memories, which will carry us through the tough times ahead.

"A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few.

"Father of four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell. You will be sorely missed."

Among others to pay tribute to Mr Green was Miranda Mugford, of the Wymondham Quakers, of which the town crier was a member.

She said: "We are trying to absorb the sad news of the loss of our friend, Pete.

"He was a member of the Religious Society of Friends and brought entertainment, light and life to our meetings when he could be there."

Earlier tributes to Mr Green were paid by mayor of Wymondham Kevin Hurn, who described him as "an absolutely sterling character who will be a great, great loss to the town".

He added: "He was a terrific orator, but also a great listener and was a regular face around town."

A minute of silence will be held for him at the next meeting of Wymondham Town Council.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire - the cause of which is still unknown.

Police have appealed for anybody that may have been in Wymondham town centre or Damgate Street between 9pm on Saturday, June 26 and 3am on Sunday, June 27, to step forward with information.

Anybody that can help the investigation should contact Det Sgt Lee Marriner at Norwich police on 101, quoting CAD 83 of June 27, 2021.