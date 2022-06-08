News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gemma Collins visits Norfolk nature reserve for BBC Springwatch

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:54 PM June 8, 2022
Gemma Collins speaks to Springwatch at Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn.

Gemma Collins speaks to Springwatch at Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn. - Credit: Andrew Waddison / AWPR

West Norfolk nature reserve Wild Ken Hill had an unexpected visitor when The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins made an appearance.

Collins was visiting the site in Heacham on Wednesday, June 8, to speak to BBC Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Hannah Stitfall about her passion for wildlife and her personal garden.

Gemma Collins with Chris Packham and Hannah Stitfall at Wild Ken Hill.

Gemma Collins with Chris Packham and Hannah Stitfall at Wild Ken Hill. - Credit: Andrew Waddison / AWPR

The group were filming an Instagram Live segment at the nature reserve, where Collins revealed she kept rabbits, owls, and even had a large wildflower meadow at home.  

The 41-year-old said: "This is a truly amazing place and I’m so jealous I can’t spend more time here. I love seeing all the wildflowers in the fields, the poppies are my favourites and they look gorgeous.

"It’s great to be here and show off places like this to my fans, and I hope they get off their bums and phones and get out into the world because it’s beautiful."

Filming for an Instagram Live segment this afternoon at Wild Ken Hill.

Filming for an Instagram Live segment this afternoon at Wild Ken Hill. - Credit: Andrew Waddison / AWPR

Collins spent the afternoon exploring the reserve and learning about the hares, birds, and wildlife that live there.

Staff at the reserve said they hoped Collins' love of nature would prompt more young people to talk about the natural world.

The BBC Springwatch team will be at Wild Ken Hill until June 17.


