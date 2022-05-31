BBC Springwatch star spots 'tornado' on stormy Norfolk night

BBC Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan was treated to an unexpected sight as heavy rain fell across Norfolk - Credit: Michaela Strachan

BBC Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan was treated to an unexpected sight as heavy rain fell across Norfolk.

As stormy conditions battered parts of the county earlier this evening, the broadcaster, who is currently filming at Wild Ken Hill, near Hunstanton, tweeted a photo of what appeared to be a tornado.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill, from where the new series of Springwatch will be broadcast - Credit: Chris Bishop

She wrote: "It could be a stormy BBC Springwatch tonight.

"An hour ago we had what looks like a tornado.

"Chris Packham and I could end up in Kansas with Dorothy and the scarecrow instead of with the wildlife of Wild Ken Hill. Wish us luck."

The popular wildlife series returned to TV screens on Monday, May 30, for three weeks of live programmes.

More than 30 remote cameras have been deployed around Wild Ken Hill, where rewilding and regenerative farming work hand in hand to restore the land.

Springwatch, which is co-hosted by Chris Packham, is aired on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC (8pm) until June 16.



