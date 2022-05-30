'Nature can help us heal' - Springwatch cameras return to Norfolk

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill, from where the new series of Springwatch will be broadcast - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nature can help us restore ourselves as well as the landscape.

That's the theme as Springwatch returns to the Norfolk coast for a three-week run of live broadcasts.

Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan said there would be plenty to see as the BBC cameras started rolling at Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham, near Hunstanton.

Back on our screens from Mondays to Thursdays (8pm), the pair will be bringing us some of the unseen natural dramas which happen on our doorstep.

A monitor screens live footage from some of the cameras which have been placed to keep a watch over birds' nests at Wild Ken HIll - Credit: Chris Bishop

More than 30 remote cameras have been deployed around the estate, where rewilding and regenerative farming work hand in hand to restore the land.

During the depths of the pandemic, many discovered nature can help us heal ourselves.

Moody skies over open heath at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

"People learned the restorative power of nature over lockdown," said Michaela. "People get so much calmness and peace from going out onto their local patches.

"There's so much going on in the world right now that's so stressful, so confusing. We need to go somewhere to find peace and solace."

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, presenters of BBC's Springwatch - Credit: Chris Bishop

She added Norfolk gave her "a lungful of nature" as a skylark rose over the meadow, swallows flitted past and a red kite soared lazily in the distance.

Chris said another theme would allow nature to restore the land as well as ourselves.

"I get two hits when I come to Wild Ken Hill," he said. "The first hit is you can see farming working alongside nature and both doing really well, which is great.

One of the Tamworth pigs which forage in the woodlands at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

"So much progress is being made here but it's not being taken up by the wider farming fraternity as quickly as possible.

"We've got to break the stranglehold big agriculture holds over proper farming."

One of the free-ranging Exmoor ponies at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

Around a quarter of the 4,000-acre Ken Hill estate is being re-wilded, with land being given back to nature. Rare breed Tamworth pigs roam free, along with Exmoor ponies, while beavers have been re-introduced to part of the site along with the threatened curlew.

Areas still being farmed are worked without pesticides or fertilisers, with hedgerows left uncut to encourage insects and birds.

What will we see?

Tiny cameras have been hidden in a variety of birds' nests to follow their progress as parents rear their chicks.

They include birds of prey including kestrels, marsh harriers, goshawk and red kites. Farmland birds being watched include linnets, grey partridges and curlews, along with swifts, yellowhammers and redshanks.

A magnificent marsh harrier - Credit: Nick Appleton

On the marsh, cameras are trained on reedwarblers, common sandpipers, skylarks, long-tailed tits, pintails, shovelers, teal, widgeon, gadwall and garganey.

Lenses will also be trained on the beaver enclosure, to see whether the aquatic mammals have bred successfully this spring.

Live cameras have also been installed in a bee colony, to give viewers an insight into how the insects' society operates, watching closely as the queen bee arrives, and the colony grows throughout the show's three-week run.

What else is happening?

Megan McCubbin will be taking us on a spring road trip across the north of England starting in Kielder Forest in Northumberland, the largest man-made woodland in England which is now a haven for wildlife.

Iolo Williams is returning to one of his favourite wildlife havens of all time, bringing us spring's best offerings from the Isle of Mull, which is home to 22 pairs of white-tailed eagles.

When is it on?

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC (8pm) until June 16.



























