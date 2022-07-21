News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 80 acres destroyed and wildlife killed by Wild Ken Hill fire

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:58 AM July 21, 2022
Updated: 8:26 AM July 21, 2022
Acres of scrub were destroyed in the fire at Wild Ken |Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

The manager of Wild Ken Hill nature reserve has told of the devastation caused by a blaze there on Tuesday afternoon.

The site, near Snettisham, suffered extensive damage as fires broke out across the county due to the heatwave and temperatures soaring near 40C.

A deer escaping the blaze in Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Dominic Buscall, manager of Wild Ken Hill, tweeted on Wednesday evening: "Yesterday was an extremely tough day in the office for us at Wild Ken Hill.

"Our project centres on fighting climate change and restoring nature, so it was deeply devastating and ironic that such an event happened to us. We are hugely grateful for the flood of support."

He added that 33 hectares, equivalent to more than 80 acres, of wildlife habitat and green space were caught in the fire.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill, from where the new series of Springwatch will be broadcast - Credit: Chris Bishop

He also said that "a significant amount of wildlife perished in the fire", including mammals, reptiles and amphibians and late nesting and juvenile birds. 

Wild Ken Hill is the home of BBC's Springwatch and Autumnwatch and host Chris Packham said that "we've got to learn from this". 

