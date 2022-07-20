Springwatch's Chris Packham: 'We've got to learn from Wild Ken Hill fire'

The host of BBC's Springwatch has said that the fire which tore through the Norfolk nature reserve where the show is filmed had "hit home personally".

Chris Packham tweeted about the blaze which consumed a vast swathe of land between Snettisham and Heacham, including parts of the Wild Ken Hill site, where the show is broadcast from.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill, from where the new series of Springwatch will be broadcast - Credit: Chris Bishop

He wrote: "On a day of searing tragedy across the world this hit home personally. So much hard work undone by global madness . All thoughts with those at Wild Ken Hill. We've got to learn from this."

Conservationists are still taking stock of the damage cause by the blaze, which broke out in a field on Tuesday afternoon, as the region was enduring record high temperatures.

Fire rages in the coastal park at Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Wild Ken Hill, the home of BBC's Springwatch and Autumnwatch, is a trailblazing re-wilding project, where land is being given back to nature.

The poject manager Dominic Buscall said: "Yesterday was a very tough day in the office for us. The emergency services enabled by the team here did a brilliant job to get the fires under control and thereby saving some wildlife and habitat.

"Thank you to everybody for their kind messages of support, which have been so uplifting for the entire team.

"The cause of the fire is unknown, we are absolutely not pointing any fingers, but we would like to share a reminder of the basics of fire safety during periods of hot and dry weather.

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Whilst the past two days have seen unprecedented temperatures, and we hope for rain soon, be aware that the ground will still be incredibly dry throughout the whole summer.

"Cigarette butts from car windows, barbecues, and even leftover bottles and shards of glass during walks increase the risk of fires, which can have devastating consequences."

Acres of scrub were destroyed in the fire at Wild Ken |Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Snettisham fire was raised in parliament on Wednesday, as MPs debated the government's handling of the heatwave.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild thanked Norfolk's firefighters and volunteers who had tackled the blaze, as well as the fire at nearby Brancaster which destroyed five properties.

He asked whether the government would reaffirm its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions to stave off climate change.

Many blame the unprecedented heat wave which has led to devastating fires across the country on climate change - Credit: Chris Bishop

Responding on behalf of the government Kit Malthouse, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said it would continue its work to lead the world and challenge its biggest polluters.