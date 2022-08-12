Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk this weekend?

Another heatwave hits the area. Visitors soak up the sun in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The country is in the midst of another heatwave this week which could see temperatures soar to 34C in parts of Norfolk.

With a forecast of bright sunshine predicted, many people will be looking to spend their weekend in the outdoors.

But where will be the hottest place in Norfolk?

Another heatwave hits the area. Wroxham in the sunshine - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Much of the county is currently under a Met Office amber weather warning for extreme heat, which extends until Sunday, August 14.

Coastal areas will see the coolest temperatures, particularly along eastern areas and into north Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth is predicted to reach highs of 26C on Saturday followed by 25C on Sunday.

In Cromer, similar temperatures are predicted with highs of 26C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Inland, Norwich is expected to reach 32C on Saturday and 31C on Sunday.

Norfolk has been left parched and dried out following a summer of hot weather little rainfall - Credit: Brittany Woodman

To the south, Diss is forecast to hit the same temperatures on both days.

The western parts of the county will be the hottest places in Norfolk.

Thetford is forecast highs of 33C on Saturday and 31C on Sunday.

As usual, Marham, which is historically one of the warmest places in the county, will hit a scorching 34C on both days of the weekend.