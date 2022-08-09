Four-day extreme heat weather warning for Norfolk issued by Met Office

The Met Office has issued an extreme heat warning for parts of Norfolk - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A four-day weather warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Norfolk.

The heatwave will bring sweltering temperatures from Thursday across the region with highs of 34C predicted.

An amber weather warning has been issued which follows an earlier Level Three heat-health warning issued by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Much of Norfolk has been issued with an amber weather warning for extreme heat - Credit: Met Office

The weather warning extends across much of Norfolk but coastal areas will see cooler conditions.

Vulnerable people are warned that the extreme heat could cause adverse health effects and the wider population is also at risk from illnesses including sunburn and heat stroke.

The warm weather will also bring a higher risk of fires and delays to rail, road and air travel can be expected.

Temperatures could reach 34C this week - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The warning is in place from Thursday to Sunday.

The Met Office confirmed this week's heatwave will continue over a “prolonged period” and last longer than July's hot spell.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: "Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

"We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

"It's important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable - elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions - are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

"The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating."

Coastal parts of the region will see cooler conditions - Credit: Danielle Booden

According to Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley, Marham will see the warmest temperatures in Norfolk with the thermometer hitting 34C by Saturday.

While the weather will be hot, it is not expected to break the unprecedented record temperatures seen in July.

Marham experienced record-breaking heat last month, which was Norfolk's hottest ever recorded temperature at 39.2C.

Charlie Wilkinson prepares to catch a frisbee during the July heatwave in Earlham Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Mr Holley said that it remains "uncertain" how long hot conditions will last but warm weather could still hang around into next week.

He added: "The air is quite dry so that will help get relatively cool nights to begin with.

"It will be humid, not muggy, but could get more difficult for sleeping later on in the week."