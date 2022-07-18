Record breaker! Norfolk hits highest ever temperature of 37.1C

Autumn and Oakley Oliver playing in the sea at Lowestoft beach during the heatwave. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk saw its hottest day ever recorded on Monday as temperatures exceeded 37C - but the new record is set to last just 24 hours before being beaten again on Tuesday.

The new high was set at Marham, in the west of the county, where the mercury rose to 37.1C.

This smashed the previous high of 36.5C, in the same village, in 2019.

As the heatwave gripped the region throughout the day, it had seemed like that record would stand, with Tibenham, in south Norfolk, appearing to be the county's hottest spot, with 36.3C recorded there.

However, at 7pm, experts at Weatherquest received the news that the record had fallen at Marham.

By then, temperatures in Tibenham had also exceeded 37C, but they did not exceed those seen at Marham.

The new record is expected to last only a day, when temperatures get hotter on Tuesday with highs of up to 41C predicted.

Weatherquest forecaster Zoe Johnson said temperatures are set to go up a gear on Tuesday.

"There are predictions of between 40-41C in west Norfolk tomorrow," she said.

Suffolk also saw its record temperature fall, with 38.2C reported at Santon Downham, near the Norfolk border.

Weatherquest said that was the third hottest day on record in the UK.







