Two more inches of snow set to fall on region

Another two inches of snow could hit the region over the next 24 hours, forecasters have said.

However, while further snowfall is expected overnight and tomorrow, the showers will be "more isolated", with the worst of the white stuff now behind us.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest expect Tuesday evening and Wednesday daytime to bring more snow, with up to two inches likely to fall in some parts of the county.

Towards the end of the week though, it is expected to be drier, with the snow to begin to melt heading into the weekend.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said "We expect the snow to continue tomorrow but the showers will become much more isolated.

"Temperature-wise it will stay cold all through the week, with some parts of the county likely to see up to five centimetres of snow, although other parts will probably only see one or two [centimentres]."

Mr Best said the areas most likely to see the larger amounts were in the north-east of the county and in coastal areas, with areas south-west of Norwich expecting the least.

He added: "Overnight Wednesday to Thursday we expect to be coldest, with temperatures possibly getting as low as -8C in places.

"However, Thursday is likely to dry, which we expect to continue on Friday and into the weekend."

Since the first snowfall on Sunday, the county has seen heavy layers so far this week, with up to 20cm having fallen in some parts already.

The weather has already seen disruption to bin collections, with councils taking the decision to postpone services as a result of the conditions.

It has also seen hundreds of schools completely close and train services cancelled.

However, it has also seen families take to parks, gardens and outdoor spaces to make the most of the wintery conditions.

