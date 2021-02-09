Will your bins be collected as more snow falls?

Published: 1:40 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM February 9, 2021

Bin collections are being postponed across Norfolk and Waveney as Storm Darcy brings more snow and icy weather to the area.

Here is what you need to know about refuse collections where you live..

Norwich City Council have cancelled waste and recycling collections on Tuesday due to snow and ice on the roads.

For today, the council are asking residents to bring bins off the street.

But they said, depending on the weather, bins missed will be collected tomorrow or “as soon as possible after that”.

The council said: “Please put your bins out again on Wednesday.”

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is also closed.

Both Broadland and South Norfolk Councils have suspended bin collections.

A spokesman from the council said: “We are asking our residents to leave their bins out and we will empty them as soon as possible.”

In Breckland all services have been suspended due to the weather conditions.

But the council have asked residents to leave out their bins.

A spokesman said: “Please leave your bins out for collection and we will get to you as soon as possible.

"Please note some of our Thetford crews are currently emptying bins due to the road conditions being more favourable, please leave your bins out for collection.

"Our bulky waste collections are currently suspended, our Environmental services team will be in touch to rearrange the collection."

East Suffolk Council have decided to cancel all bin collections on Tuesday.

The council said: “This means we will not be collecting any bins which were scheduled for collection on Tuesday, nor those which were due for collection on Monday.

“We will advise when these collections will take place and how collections during the rest of the week will be affected.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has also suspended its Tuesday bin collections in addition to services already postponed due to icy conditions on Norfolk's roads.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: "Waste and recycling collection is postponed on Tuesday, February 9.

"Please leave out your black or green bin on its normal collection day, though only if it’s safe for you to do so, and the team will visit as soon as practically possible.

"We will give as much notice as possible as to when collections can safely resume.”

Collections of brown bins and bulky waste are also postponed until the end of the week.

North Norfolk District Council announced on Monday that waste and recycling collection would be suspended, with the situation to be reviewed later in the day.

Though it had hoped collections would resume on Tuesday, overnight snowfall made this impossible.

In a statement posted to their website, the council said: "Many of the rural roads remain either blocked or restricted by previously drifted snow.

"It is likely that temperatures will remain at or below zero degrees centigrade throughout the day so there is little prospect of the situation improving.

"We are working with Serco on a recovery plan so please keep an eye on our channels for updates, and continue to leave your bin out on normal collection days."

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council said full resumption of waste collections with be “difficult” due to the snow and ice forecast for the coming days.

On its website the council said: “Garden waste collections for this week are suspended.

“Black bin collections are our priority and those due for collection in Outwell, Upwell and the south of the borough on Monday will be attempted on Tuesday, where it is safe to do so.

“Households in these areas should leave their bins out for collection.

“Black bin collections in Welney, Fincham and Walsoken will be planned for Wednesday. Households should take their bins in and put them out on Wednesday morning.

“Resources will be directed to the more built-up areas of the borough as these are likely to have better road access and therefore be safer in which to work.

“But additional snowfall overnight and freezing conditions have caused the conditions in the north of the borough, including Hunstanton, to deteriorate.

“It won't be safe to attempt recycling collections postponed from Monday. We'll reschedule these for later in the week.

“Downham Market will receive their black bin collections as planned on Tuesday where it is safe to do so (although the time of emptying might be different). Please make sure your bin is out.

“Recycling collections which are due in the more rural areas of the north of the borough may be delayed but we will attempt to catch up where it is safe to do so. Please leave bins out ready for collection.

“Bulky waste collections due today (9 Feb) will be rescheduled.

"We'll attempt to catch up as quickly as possible. Bulky waste which is already left outside for collection may still be collected, so please leave items out.”

For bin collection updates for all council's information is available on their websites or keep up to date on social media channels.