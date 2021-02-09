Gallery
Fun in the snow! How north Norfolk is making the best of the cold snap
- Credit: Sarah Lawn
Snowmen, sledding and snowball fights have all been on the agenda in north Norfolk.
The region has seen the most snowfall since the 'Beast from the East' three years ago, with some areas recording more than 20cm of snow.
Heavy wind brought by Storm Darcy has contributed to snow drifts, which left some roads unpassable.
People were forced to get creative, with one employee from Minors & Brady estate agents in Wroxham even donning skis to get to work.
Other took their daily exercise trudging through snow in woodland parks or along the coast.
Youngsters - some just old enough to enjoy the snow for their first time - had fun sledding in their gardens, laying down in the snow and flapping arms and legs to make 'snow angels', and building snowmen.
Although snowfalls are set to taper off as we move towards the weekend, temperatures are not forecast to rise much above zero degrees until Monday, ensuring there is plenty of time left to have fun in the snow.
