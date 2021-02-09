News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fun in the snow! How north Norfolk is making the best of the cold snap

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:34 PM February 9, 2021    Updated: 2:40 PM February 9, 2021
William, who turns three in May, enjoying his sled in Sutton. 

William, who turns three in May, enjoying his sled in Sutton. - Credit: Sarah Lawn

Snowmen, sledding and snowball fights have all been on the agenda in north Norfolk.

The region has seen the most snowfall since the 'Beast from the East' three years ago, with some areas recording more than 20cm of snow. 

Charlie from Minors & Brady estate agents in Wroxham donned skis to get into work. 

Charlie from Minors & Brady estate agents in Wroxham donned skis to get into work. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Heavy wind brought by Storm Darcy has contributed to snow drifts, which left some roads unpassable.

People were forced to get creative, with one employee from Minors & Brady estate agents in Wroxham even donning skis to get to work.

Other took their daily exercise trudging through snow in woodland parks or along the coast.

Snow covered the seafront - including tractors and park benches - in Cromer, looking towards the pier. 

Snow covered the seafront - including tractors and park benches - in Cromer, looking towards the pier. - Credit: Janet Warner

Youngsters - some just old enough to enjoy the snow for their first time -  had fun sledding in their gardens, laying down in the snow and flapping arms and legs to make 'snow angels', and building snowmen. 

Although snowfalls are set to taper off as we move towards the weekend, temperatures are not forecast to rise much above zero degrees until Monday, ensuring there is plenty of time left to have fun in the snow. 

Sarah Beales with her daughters enjoying the snow in Aylsham.

Sarah Beales with her daughters enjoying the snow in Aylsham. - Credit: Sarah Beales

A snow dog. 

A snow dog. - Credit: Lauren Drake

Snow ducks nesting at North Lodge Park in Cromer. 

Snow ducks nesting at North Lodge Park in Cromer. - Credit: Tanya McBride

Macy Cattermole with a 'parking attendant' snowman in West Runton. 

Macy Cattermole with a 'parking attendant' snowman in West Runton. - Credit: West Runton Beach Cafe

Tom Attwood enjoying the snowdrifts between North Walsham and Westwick woods. 

Tom Attwood enjoying the snowdrifts between North Walsham and Westwick woods. - Credit: Fiona Attwood

Daisy, aged 13, built a snowman as part of her PE lesson in East Runton. 

Daisy, aged 13, built a snowman as part of her PE lesson in East Runton. - Credit: Laura George

Ambulance crew Felicity Ann (right) and Katie Houston brave the cold in Aylsham.

Ambulance crew Felicity Ann (right) and Katie Houston brave the cold in Aylsham. - Credit: Felicity Ann

Three-year-old Oscar goes for a ride in Briston. 

Three-year-old Oscar goes for a ride in Briston. - Credit: Gemma Duffield

Poppy the cat enjoys her first time in the snow in Cromer. 

Poppy the cat enjoys her first time in the snow in Cromer. - Credit: Lucy Copeman

Yellow sand replaced by white snow in Bacton. 

Yellow sand replaced by white snow in Bacton. - Credit: Michael Anderson

Yellow sand replaced by white snow in Bacton. 

Yellow sand replaced by white snow in Bacton. - Credit: Michael Anderson


