Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Norfolk is set to be hit by winds of up to 70mph as Storm Franklin rolls in, just two days after Storm Eunice.

Storm Franklin has been named by the Met Office after a yellow weather warning was issued for between 12pm on Sunday and 3pm on Monday.

It comes just days after strong winds from Storm Eunice caused widespread disruption in Norfolk, with trees falling on roads and some homes still not having access to power.

The Met Office expects strong winds to hit Norfolk again just two days after Storm Eunice. - Credit: The Met Office

A spokesman at weather forecaster Weatherquest said: "We’re expecting a cold front this afternoon, bringing a band of heavy rain, with a potential of strong south-westerly wind gusts of about 40 to 50 mph.

"As we go through the afternoon, they will strengthen to about 55mph, with exposed locations seeing up to 70mph.

"There is also potential for isolated lightning strikes possible as the cold front moves through the county."

The Met Office has named #StormFranklin



The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Sunday and Monday



The strongest winds will be in Northern Ireland where an Amber weather warning has been issued



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gOektUciFQ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

Overnight, there will be a brief lull in winds but Storm Franklin is expected to bring gusts of 55 to 65mph to Norfolk on Monday.

The forecaster expects the weather to be quieter for the rest of the week, with some wind on Tuesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 24.

Tomorrow's storm marks the third one to hit the county in less than a week.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Wednesday, February 16 for Storm Dudley and an amber warning for Friday, February 18 for Storm Eunice.



