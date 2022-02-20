Hundreds of homes still without power as 50mph winds return

Many homes have been left without power after damage caused by strong winds in Storm Eunice - Credit: Gary Bland

Hundreds of people in Norfolk may be without power until the end of today after damage caused to electricity supplies by Storm Eunice.

An estimated 600 homes are waiting for electricity to be restored, some without a time frame of when it may come back.

It comes after a severe yellow weather warning was issued for Norfolk from noon through until 3pm tomorrow.

UK Power Networks, who provide electricity to the East and South East of England, said its engineers are working tirelessly to restore power supplies as quickly and as safely as possible.

UK Power Networks said that strong winds from Storm Eunice caused "a month's worth of faults in a day". - Credit: Norfolk Police

Some areas are expected to get power back between 3.30pm and 4.30pm including Wymondham, Ormesby, Martham, and Holy Stoke Cross.

Other areas, such as Woodton, Loddon, and Wickhampton have received estimates of about 11pm.

Many have yet to receive an estimate such as those in Oulton Broad in Waveney.

By the time the power is restored, it will have been 48 hours without power for most.

The cuts come after UK Power Networks' network suffered "a month's worth of faults in a day" due to strong winds.

In a statement from the firm, a spokesman said: "Within 24 hours of Storm Eunice clearing the South East and East of England on Friday, our engineers had restored electricity to 95pc of the 679,700 properties affected.

"We appreciate that some customers have been without power for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused to overhead power lines by 80mph winds.

"We are working tirelessly to restore power supplies as quickly as is safely possible."

In Suffolk, 2,500 homes remain without power.

Further strong winds are forecasted for today, Sunday February 20, after The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday.

The Met Office expects strong winds to hit Norfolk again just two days after Storm Eunice. - Credit: The Met Office

The forecaster has predicted winds of up to 50mph to hit the county at midday, lasting until 3pm on Monday, February 21.

It is the third weather warning for wind issued since the start of the week after two storms, Dudley and Eunice, battered the country.

