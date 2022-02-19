News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning issued for Norfolk as winds of 50mph expected

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:49 AM February 19, 2022
More strong wind is expected to hit Norfolk just two days after Storm Eunice battered the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across most of England and Wales which may cause further disruption.

Gales of around 50mph are expected to hit areas including Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Cromer.

Set to last between midday on Sunday, February 20 and 3pm on Monday, February 21, the forecaster says more damage to trees and infrastructure is to be expected.

People may also face further disruptions to travel, with delays to public transport likely.

Coastal routes and seafronts may be affected by large waves.

It is the third weather warning for wind The Met Office has issued for Norfolk this week.

A yellow warning was in place on Wednesday, February 16 for Storm Dudley, which was closely followed by an amber warning for Storm Eunice on Friday, February 19.

The arrival of Storm Eunice saw Norfolk battered by winds, with fallen trees disrupting travel and power cuts hitting homes.

