High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption

Storm Dudley has caused widespread disruption across Norfolk and Waveney, leaving thousands without power and trains and roads blocked - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service/Lora Negham

Storm Dudley is battering the region, causing power cuts and widespread travel disruption.

And forecasters are warning of high winds with gusts of up to 60mph possible throughout the night.

Hundreds of homes across the county have experienced power outages, with Brandon, East Harling and Reepham all affected.

Nearly 1,000 homes in the East Harling area lost power at around 5pm.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Network said: "Engineers are working to repair an overhead power line that has been damaged in high winds.

"We understand how difficult it is being without electricity and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our engineers are working to reconnect supplies as quickly as possible."

In Brandon, Suffolk Fire Service have been assisting engineers after a tree on the edge of Thetford forest fell and brought down power cables.

Elsewhere, there has been widespread disruption to travel in the region.

The A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford has been blocked due to a fallen tree.

The A1065 between Weasenham and West Lexham has also been blocked both ways since 8pm due to a fallen tree.

Bus services between long Stratton and Diss have been unable to serve stops due to a tree blocking the road.

Route 1 - Due to a fallen tree blocking the road, the 18:20 from Hempnall/18:30 from Long Stratton has been unable to serve Burston and Sunnyside/Denmark Street in Diss. Apologies. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) February 16, 2022

Train travel in the King's Lynn area has also been impacted due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Ely and the west Norfolk town.

⚠️ Due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Ely and Kings Lynn the line towards Kings Lynn is blocked.



More info to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) February 16, 2022

High winds brought by Storm Dudley are set to continue throughout the evening and weather warnings will remain in place for the rest of the week.

On Friday, a second storm, Eunice, is expected to cause even further disruption with forecasts suggesting winds of up to 80mph could batter the county.

Flood alerts have also been issued for parts of west Norfolk for tonight, with Hunstanton and Heacham to north of King's Lynn at risk.











