High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption
- Credit: Suffolk Fire Service/Lora Negham
Storm Dudley is battering the region, causing power cuts and widespread travel disruption.
And forecasters are warning of high winds with gusts of up to 60mph possible throughout the night.
Hundreds of homes across the county have experienced power outages, with Brandon, East Harling and Reepham all affected.
Nearly 1,000 homes in the East Harling area lost power at around 5pm.
A spokeswoman for UK Power Network said: "Engineers are working to repair an overhead power line that has been damaged in high winds.
"We understand how difficult it is being without electricity and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our engineers are working to reconnect supplies as quickly as possible."
In Brandon, Suffolk Fire Service have been assisting engineers after a tree on the edge of Thetford forest fell and brought down power cables.
Elsewhere, there has been widespread disruption to travel in the region.
The A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford has been blocked due to a fallen tree.
Most Read
- 1 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
- 2 New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden
- 3 Staffing crisis sees single carer left to mind 49 residents alone
- 4 Hunt is on to find mystery £1m lottery winner from Norfolk
- 5 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
- 6 Dramatic meeting sees mayor and seven councillors resign from council
- 7 Region could take ‘hammering’ with Storm Eunice to bring 80mph gusts
- 8 High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption
- 9 Historic hall and former teacher training college goes up for sale
- 10 Norfolk puppy seller accused of fraud dies before court case
The A1065 between Weasenham and West Lexham has also been blocked both ways since 8pm due to a fallen tree.
Bus services between long Stratton and Diss have been unable to serve stops due to a tree blocking the road.
Train travel in the King's Lynn area has also been impacted due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Ely and the west Norfolk town.
High winds brought by Storm Dudley are set to continue throughout the evening and weather warnings will remain in place for the rest of the week.
On Friday, a second storm, Eunice, is expected to cause even further disruption with forecasts suggesting winds of up to 80mph could batter the county.
Flood alerts have also been issued for parts of west Norfolk for tonight, with Hunstanton and Heacham to north of King's Lynn at risk.