Weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Norfolk

Published: 2:30 PM July 20, 2021

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Norfolk, including Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Parts of Norfolk can expect to see some thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place which will stay in effect until midnight.

The western parts of the county are the most likely to see unsettled weather, with King's Lynn likely to see busts of heavy rain and flashes in the sky around mid afternoon.

The weather warning does cover Norwich, but the city is less likely to see too many dramatic scenes.

Most northern and easterly parts of the county, like Cromer, Stalham, Acle and Great Yarmouth, are not covered by the warning.

According to the Met Office, affected areas could see some lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Flash flooding is also a possibility in some areas where the downpours are heaviest, which could affect roads and public transport and may cause damage to some buildings.

It comes amid a period of high temperatures across the region with 28C recorded on Monday after a sweltering high of 30.1C the day before.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has also been issued by the Met Office for the first time, covering parts of the south-west, the Midlands and Wales.

It shouldn't be quite as warm in Norfolk over the next few days, but temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to high 20s in some parts of the county up to the end of the week.