Chance of thunderstorms after temperatures reached 28C

Published: 4:55 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM July 19, 2021

The hot weekend weather continued into Monday, July 19, as the country welcomed the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions on Freedom Day. - Credit: Archant

Temperatures reached close to 30C in parts of Norfolk on Monday, but it is set to get cooler and more unsettled throughout the week.

Santon Downham saw the hottest weather with a sweltering 28C and at RAF Marham temperatures reached to around 27C.

For the rest of the week, temperatures should hover between the mid to low 20s and a weather forecaster based in Norfolk says we could see a few thunderstorms.

Adam Dury, from Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, said: “Today has been a lot cooler than yesterday but it’s still quite warm and well over average for the time of year, temperature wise.

“Temperatures will stay around mid-20s for the next few days and maybe dropping below mid-20s by Thursday, Friday - but still 23 to 24C.

“There is the chance of few isolated thunderstorms towards the west and south of Norfolk tomorrow and Wednesday but they will be isolated.

“It will be dry other than that. By Friday there will be more cloud around, with cooler temperatures coming in."

For festival-goers heading to Latitude this weekend it set to be quite "humid", with temperatures reaching 21 to 22C.

Mr Dury added: “There could be a few areas of rain and a few thunderstorms around Saturday and Sunday, across the whole of the region.

“Overall on the weekend, it will be humid with quite a lot of cloud around and the odd bit of sunshine with risk of thunderstorms developing - but still quite warm in general.”