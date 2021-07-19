Temperatures top 30C in region – and more heat to come

Published: 7:54 AM July 19, 2021

Temperatures in Norfolk crept over the 30C threshold as Sunday was confirmed as the hottest day of the year so far.

A heat-related health warning was issued ahead of the weekend, with temperatures of 28C forecast in some parts of the county.

It turned out to be even warmer in some areas as Norfolk sweltered in the summer heat.

Dan Holley, a forecaster with Norwich-based Weatherquest, confirmed it was the hottest day of the year – the peak came at 30.1C in Santon Downham, near Thetford.

It was also one of the highest temperatures recorded in the whole of the east of England, beaten only by the 30.5C seen at the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in Cambridge.

By comparison, some coastal areas had a much cooler day, with peaks of just 22.4C in Cromer.

The heat is expected to continue, with similar temperatures possible this week.

The Met Office predicts a maximum of 29C on Monday, with scorching sun for most of the day but the possibility of some isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

And the heat is set to stay for most of the week with many parts expected to stay above 25C during the daytime.

It's at the end of the week when it should cool a bit, with more of a likelihood of showers and some more thunderstorms at the weekend.