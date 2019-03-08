Search

Flood warnings remain in place following westtest day of 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:48 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 07 October 2019

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Michael Howes

Flood warnings remain in place, with some areas in the region expected to see further flooding.

Flooding on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft during the heavy rain. Picture: Michael HowesFlooding on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft during the heavy rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Warnings have been issued for the Spixworth Beck area, with river levels remaining high due to yesterday's heavy rain.

The Environment Agency said there was a possibility of flooding of homes and businesses, with Beck Lane Ford at Horsham St Faith the most at risk.

A warning is also in place in the Halesworth area, as the water level at Chediston watercourse still high.

MORE: 'It was terrifying' - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

Flooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon MouleFlooding onThieves Lane and Besthorpe Road in Attleborough during the torrential rain. Picture: Jon Moule

The areas most likely to see flooding are the Thoroughfare, Chediston Street, Saxons Way and School Lane in Halesworth, as well as the A144 and railway line at Halesworth.

Flood alerts are in place at Spixworth and Hunworth, with people warned to take extra care on riverside footpaths as there is a possibility of minor flooding on low lying land, roads and riverside areas.

Sunday was the wettest recorded day in East Anglia, with the east of Norfolk seeing up to 2.6 inches of rain in 24 hours.

MORE: Man rescued from his car after it became submerged in water

Flooding in the Cromer area. 16/17 Flooding Northrepps Road, Cromer. 4/6 Flooding at Cromer Infant School. 26/29 Flooding A140. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' RobertsFlooding in the Cromer area. 16/17 Flooding Northrepps Road, Cromer. 4/6 Flooding at Cromer Infant School. 26/29 Flooding A140. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

This was significantly more than western areas, which averaged at around 1 inch.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said: "Averaged across the region, today (so far) is the wettest calendar day of 2019, and the 3rd wettest calendar day in the past 5 years. The wettest locations have been parts of east Norfolk and northeast Suffolk where 60-70mm has been recorded, locally higher."

Monday is forecast to be dry until around 4pm, when scattered showers are expected to move in, but are likely to be light.

These should clear overnight, with minimum temperatures of 9C and a strong breeze, particularly in coastal areas.

However tomorrow could bring more heavy rain showers in the afternoon, which are likely to be concentrated in the east of the county.

Despite the rain, temperatures are set to rise, and forecasters said it should feel "pleasantly warm" with highs of 18C.

