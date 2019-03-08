Search

'It was terrifying' - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

PUBLISHED: 17:41 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 06 October 2019

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, had to buy an electric water pump to stop their home from flooding. Picture: Joseph Norton

A Norfolk couple were forced to take drastic action to stop their home from flooding after torrential rain caused a pool of deep water to dangerously build up outside of their front door.

A pool of water four and half-inches deep outside their front door. Picture: Joseph NortonA pool of water four and half-inches deep outside their front door. Picture: Joseph Norton

Colin Grigson and Sara Read, from Brundall, now say they are scared to leave their home to go on a planned holiday to Center Parcs.

The couple, who live in Oakdale Road, bought their house seven years ago and claim flooding problems on their street are getting worse.

On Sunday, the pair resorted to buying an electric pump to stop water spilling over their doorstep into their home.

Miss Read said: "It was about 12 o'clock when we realised we were in trouble.

The water in their garden was almost ten inches deep in some places. Picture: Joseph NortonThe water in their garden was almost ten inches deep in some places. Picture: Joseph Norton

"It had rained all morning but it was getting heavier and the water levels were getting higher.

"We do get the worst of the flooding here but I've never seen it this bad."

The couple had dug a small trench around the front of their house on Sunday morning to try and help drain the water away before they decided further action would need to be taken.

Mr Grigson rushed out to a nearby B&Q where he bought an £80 pump which the pair used to drain the pool of water away.

"It was terrifying to see how close the water was to getting into our house," Miss Read said.

"We just had to do everything we could to stop the house from flooding."

Although the couple were able to stop their home from flooding, water around one-inch deep gushed into their garage.

Miss Read said: "Unfortunately it isn't the first time the garage has flooded but we don't have enough room in our house to keep everything indoors."

The pair keep three fridge freezers, a fridge and hundreds of pounds worth of camping equipment in their garage.

They believe the flooding issues are caused because their house is at the bottom of the road and the nearest drain is more than 10 yards away from their home.

Half of their garden was also flooded on Sunday with water almost 10 inches deep in some places.

The couple believe this is caused by a broken pipe underneath their garden - something they say has been an issue for a number of years.

Miss Read hopes the incident will be the wake-up call the authorities need to resolve the ongoing problems with flooding on the road.

'It was terrifying' - couple forced to take drastic action to stop home flooding

