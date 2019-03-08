Video

Fire service 'inundated' with flooding call outs across Norfolk including to school

Flooding at Cromer Infant School. Pictures: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Archant

Firefighters in Norfolk have been "inundated" with calls following torrential rain which has brought flooding across the county.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service currently has more than 100 "ongoing incidents" in the county all of which are believed to be flooding or water-related.

Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School in Cromer is one of the countless properties firefighters have attended today (Sunday, October 6) following reports of flooding.

It comes after a Met Office yellow weather warning for potential flooding, travel delays and power cuts was issued following torrential rain across the region.

The warning is in place from 8am to 5pm today (October 6).

Police have also issued warnings to drivers to avoid travel unless essential with a number of roads in the county badly affected by flooding, including the A47 at Blofield which is closed in both directions due to flooding.

The A47 is also partially blocked between Easton and Mattishall, while heavy flood waters are preventing traffic moving on the A1042 Ring Road in Thorpe and there are also problems on the A146.

Meanwhile the Environment Agency has put in place a flood warning for Spixworth Beck with flooding expected at Beck Lane Ford, Horsham St Faith over the coming hours.

There are also flood alerts in place, meaning flooding is possible, for the River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks.

Fire crews are dealing with a total of 105 ongoing incidents in Norfolk, including Rackeath Industrial Estate, Cromer, Gorleston, Beighton, Lingwood, Badersfield, Brooke, Surlingham, Blofield, Blo Norton, Coltishall, New Rackheath, Earlham, Salhouse, Bradwell, Watton, Hethersett, Great Yarmouth, Hoveton, Gorleston, Hopton on Sea, Heacham, Burgh Castle, Scottow, Rollesby, Southtown, Yarmouth, Great Plumstead, Caister on Sea, Felmingham, Hellesdon, Mundham, Strumpshaw, Gresham, Horstead, Martham and Sloley.

Meanwhile of the multiple jobs already attended by firefighters in the county today, many have been flooding-related.

They include:

- At just before 3pm, one appliance from Carrow attended a flooding incident in Wroxham Road.

- At 2.35pm, one appliance from North Walsham attended flooding in Cornish Way, North Walsham.

- At 2.15pm, one appliance from Dereham was mobilised to a flooding incident in Mattishall Road, Honingham.

- At 2.10pm, a crew from Mundesley assisted with flooding on Northrepps Road, Northrepps.

- Just before 2.10pm, a crew from Mundesley assisted with flooding on Harbord Road, Overstrand.

- At 2.06pm, an appliance from Stalham assisted with flooding on Gainsborough Avenue, Southtown just minutes after an officer provided advice to residents with flooding on Gainsborough Avenue.

- At 1.51pm an appliance from Carrow assisted with flooding on Hawkins Avenue.

- At 1.46pm one appliance Martham attended flooding in Grange Close, Hoveton.

- At 1.41pm a crew from Carrow assisted with flooding on Walpole Road, Yarmouth.

- At 1.31pm a crew gave advice on flooding on Beccles Road, Gorleston.

- At 1.26pm one appliance from Yarmouth dealt with a flooding incident in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston.

- At 1.22pm a fire service officer attended a flooding report in Cherry Road, Gorleston.

- At 1.06pm firefighters from Yarmouth attended a flooding incident in High Road, Burgh Castle.

- At 1.05pm a crew from Sheringham assisted with flooding on Brownshill, Cromer.

- At 1.02pm a crew from Loddon attended flooding in Pond Lane, Surlingham.

- At 12.57pm an officer gave advice on flooding in Surlingham.

- At 12.46pm an appliance from Yarmouth assisted with flooding on Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw.

- At 12.44pm one appliance from Earlham assisted with a flooded property in Yarmouth Rd, Postwick.

- At 12.42pm an appliance from Reepham attended a flooding incident in Cawston Road, Aylsham.

- At 12.42pm an appliance from Sprowston assisted with flooding on Yarmouth Road, Blofield.

- At 12.39pm an appliance from Aylsham attended a flooding incident in Elizabeth Lane, Buxton

- At 12.38pm a crew from Cromer attended a flooding incident in High Street, East Runton.

- At 12.38pm an appliance from Carrow attended a flooding incident in Green Lane East, New Rackheath.

- At 12.36pm an officer gave advice on flooding in Cromer.

- At 12.33pm a fire service officer attended a report of flooding in Eastern Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew.

- At 12.17pm the Loddon appliance assisted with a flooded property in School Lane, Surlingham.

- At 12.25pm an officer assessed flooding in Hunters Close, Blofield.

- At 12.22pm an officer attended to reports of flooding in Cromer in which the officer gave advice.

- At 12.21pm a crew from Wroxham attended a flooding incident in Pikeman Place, Thorpe St Andrew.

- At 12.20pm a crew from Carrow attended another flooded property in Thorpe St Andrew to remove water.

- At 12.15pm an appliance from Sprowston attended to a flooded property in Thorpe St Andrew. The crew assisted with diverting the water and used pumps to remove water.

- At 12.15pm about the same time a crew from Hethersett attended Hallgate, Thorpe End, to assist with flooding.

- Shortly before 12.15pm one appliance from Dereham was called to North Tuddenham to assist with the removal of horses from flood water.

- At 10.50am today a fire service officer was mobilised to offer advice to the occupier of a property in Low Road, Grimston while just before noon, advice was given by an officer about flooding in Hethersett.

- At just before 10.20am on Sunday (October, 6) an appliance from Watton attended a flooded property in Akrotiri Square, Watton. The crew assisted the occupier to secure their property.