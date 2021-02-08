Photo gallery: Snow turns region into winter wonderland

Gallery

Published: 1:24 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 1:32 PM February 8, 2021

Four-year-olds Jack Ratcliffe, front, and Harry Subedi, enjoying sledging fun in the snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Snow falls have turned Norfolk and Waveney into a winter wonderland.

Most places have seen up to 5cm of the white stuff but drifts have been much deeper causing travel disruption and blocked roads.

Four-year-old Jack Ratcliffe tries to pull his friends, brothers Harry Subedi, four, and Leo, 22-months-old, on the sledge in the snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It led to a more than 350 full school closures, with delays on the roads and public transport routes changed.

After sleet and snow on Sunday failed to settle, families woke up on Monday morning to see their gardens, drives and neighbourhoods given a covering with more falling throughout Monday.

Snowball fight at school break time in Thorpe Hamlet. - Credit: Caroline Clarke

And with the country in the third national lockdown, while people can't meet up with friends or travel to enjoy it, plenty have made the most of the weather from their doorstep, street or in the local park.

Plenty shared pictures of the white landscape outside their homes - some expressing surprise, despite forecasts, and others delighted to see it.

Leo Subedi, 22-months-old, left, with his brother, Harry, centre, four, and four-year-old Jack Ratcliffe, enjoying sledging fun in the snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A garden snow drift in Corton, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Elizabeth Broadhurst

Snowy street in North Elmham. - Credit: Charmaine Milns

Boodle enjoying the snow in Stokesby. - Credit: Victoria Anderson

Sledgers on Mousehold Heath in the snow. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Snowbound sheep in Hethersett. - Credit: Steven Austin

Norwich City snowman called Timmy.... after Tim Krul! - Credit: Alison Carter

Snow fun in Corton, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Elizabeth Broadhurst

Four-year-old Jack Ratcliffe tries to pull his friends, brothers Harry Subedi, four, and Leo, 22-months-old, on the sledge in the snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Snow drift in Corton, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Elizabeth Broadhurst

A sleigh ride in the snow. - Credit: Gemma Duffield

Fun with a giant snowball. - Credit: Sasha Ellis

Four-year-old Jack Ratcliffe tries to pull his friend, Harry Subedi, four, on the sledge in the snow in Attleborough. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Isobel having snow fun in Sprowston. - Credit: Sophie Kendall

Sledging and eating biscuits! - Credit: Emily Sinclair Bennett

Snow man making fun. - Credit: Kelly Larham

Snow is as high as a Harriet Bake’s four-year-old daughter in Edgefield. - Credit: Harriet Baker



