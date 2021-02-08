Snow sees 350 schools forced to close
Snow and ice has seen 350 schools across Norfolk closed to all pupils.
Families have been urged to make alternative arrangements with schools, colleges and nurseries all shut following snow falls and overnight sub-zero temperatures that have left roads dangerous.
Norfolk County Council said 349 of the county’s 422 schools were closed on Monday morning.
Most schools have reported they have closed due to the adverse weather conditions making travel conditions challenging.
Others said they had insufficient staff to safely open.
With most pupils currently learning from home due to the school closures resulting from the pandemic the impact is not as great as it would otherwise have been.
However vulnerable children and children of key workers that have been continuing to attend classes have been told to stay at home rather than travelling to those affected schools.
To see a full list of affected schools visit Norfolk County Council emergency school closures
