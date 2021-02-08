Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Published: 7:42 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 8:15 AM February 8, 2021

Snow and ice has brought disruption to roads in Norwich and across Norfolk. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Snow and overnight sub-zero temperatures have brought travel disruption across the region.

Norfolk police are advising people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary following Storm Darcy.

The county has been battered by snow and high winds overnight leaving some roads dangerous and an amber warning for snow remains in place until midday.

Freezing conditions resulting in snow and ice have also resulted in more than 220 schools across Norfolk being forced to close and saying they will not be able to take even vulnerable or key workers' children.

The A47 between the James Paget Hospital & Hopton is currently closed. Please avoid the area. Only travel if absolutely essential. #721 pic.twitter.com/5TAHGrr6cq — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 8, 2021

Drivers are being advised to travel only if absolutely necessary with road conditions described as “very poor” with large snow drifts blocking some routes.

Police said roads in and around Norwich were covered in compacted snow and ice that is making it extremely hazardous on the roads, especially on the smallest of inclines including Grapes Hill and Ketts Hill.

A number of cars had been stranded in the city.

🚧❌ Please do not go out if you don’t have to. The roads are covered in compacted snow/ice and it is making it extremely hazardous on the roads, especially on the smallest of inclines (E.g Grapes Hill/Ketts Hill). Cars are already stranded in the city. #StayAtHome ❌🚧 — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) February 8, 2021

Some major routes have been affected including the A47 between the James Paget Hospital and Hopton which had to be closed with drivers advised to avoid the area.

On the A140 Long Stratton police reported many broken down vehicles while the A146 at Hales towards Stockton the road was impassable due to the conditions.

Lorries were also struggling on the A146 at Loddon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Please only leave your home if absolutely necessary. Road conditions are very poor with large snow drifts blocking minor routes. If you must travel ensure you are prepared to recover your vehicle from drifts and are suitably clothed for the weather.”

Norfolk County Council said: “The snow has arrived and our gritting crews are out. Please be aware there are issues with drifting snow on main roads in South Norfolk and parts of North Norfolk. Some minor roads are also affected in both areas.”

The weather has also brought problems to public transport

Greater Anglia said some services had been affected in some parts of the region with no trains running between Cromer and Sheringham.

Trains are disrupted between Norwich and Thetford.

First Buses have suspended the X21 and X22 as well as X41.

There are no border bus services.

Sanders Coaches said they would only be running services 44/X44 and 55/X55 on main roads only. All other services and all school buses are cancelled.

Up to around 7cm of snow here in Foxley at 7am. There is 9cm in the grass and about 6cm on my "snow board". Snow showers will continue to feed across the region through today. Please share your snow depths with @weatherquest_uk at https://t.co/l9hO6TOQtT #uksnow #uksnowdepth pic.twitter.com/UXADi9yYIn — Chris Bell (@stormbell) February 8, 2021

The Met Office has issued severe amber snow warnings for much of the south east including Norfolk and Suffolk where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads and with rail and air travel.

Snow accumulations of 5-10 centimetres have been reported across Norfolk but it has reached up to 30cm in "a few sites".