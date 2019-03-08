Video

Warning issued for flooding and travel disruption in Norfolk

A weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk has been issued by the Met Office. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in the East of England this weekend.

The warning, which is in place between 9am on Saturday to 3pm Sunday, stretches from Glasgow to London and covers the whole of Norfolk.

The alert warns the public that heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in places and could cause travel disruption.

While some parts of the UK may escape with little rain fall, the Met Office says "others could see several hours of heavy rain" with accumulations of as much as 100mm possible in places.

The advice to the public is to expect the possibility of delays and cancellations to train and bus services where flooding occurs, a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, and a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.

This latest weather warning comes after the hottest July day on record in the region ended in tumultuous thunderstorms across the region.

Temperatures today have dropped from the mid to high 30s of Thursday to around the mid twenties mark.